Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3
The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade. The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline. The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street. The theme...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
What to do in Saline this weekend: Craft Show, Veterans Lunch, Nerf Wars, Painting Party, Santa & Reindeer and More. Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
What to do in Saline this weekend: Craft Show, Veterans Lunch, Nerf Wars, Painting Party, Santa & Reindeer and More
It's another bustling weekend in the Saline area. 11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 11 - Sunday, Nov 13. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. SAHS Talk: Military Chaplain Kits - Sun Nov 13 2:00 pm.
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
Saline Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 29
The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, in front of Key Bank at the four corners in downtown Saline. The event is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The Saline High School Ten Tones Choir will sing during the event. Refreshments will be...
Saline Merry Mile Set For Dec. 3 Before Holiday Parade
The Saline Merry Mile returns to Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline Dec. 3 before the annual Holiday Parade. The annual run, presented by Ann Arbor Running Company, gives runners. often dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa caps, the chance to run up and down Michigan Avenue and cross the finish line in front of a festive crowd gathered for the parade. The run benefits the Friends of Saline Cross Country, a nonprofit organization that raise funds to support the Saline cross country program and provide scholarships to Saline High School cross country runners.
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
CP Holiday Train Rides Again
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Military Chaplain Kits Are the Subject of a Sunday Talk at the Saline Library
Bob Heskett, a Saline resident and author of the book “Christian Chaplain Kits,” will be presenting a program about the role and items used by “military chaplains” of several military branches and Christian denominations. This Saline Area Historical Society program is presented at 2 p.m., Sunday,...
Senior Food Pantry
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Senior Food Bank offering primarily canned food. Donations accepted and appreciated. Please no perishable food, we do not have a way to keep it. Open Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
Free Veterans Day Lunch
The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on Veterans Day. The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave. The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a...
SHS Today Debuts for the 2022-23 Season
Here is the 2022-23 debut of two SHS Today, the video news show produced by students in Nate Bush's video classes at Saline High School. This week's show was hosted by Saturn Allen and Emma Thorson and included features on the evolution of photography and the importance of guidance counselors.
Saline High School Grads Nominated for National Video Production Award
Two recent Saline High School graduates were recently nominated for a National Student Production Award for a video they produced in Nathan Bush's video and photography class. Last year, Trisha Filbrun and Quinn Allman created a video in Bush's Video 1 class. The video, shown below, won a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences - Michigan Student Production Award. Now, it's up for a National Award.
Baby Clothes Closet
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. The Baby Clothes Closet. Clothes from newborn to two years old. We accept and appreciate donations. Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
Humane Society Overflows, Pets Give Up Lives
According to a recently published article in Hometown Life by Susan Bromley on November 1 (https://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2022/11/01/oakland-county-animal-shelter-filled-pets-surrendered-after-pandemic/69598016007/), then Humane Society of Oakland County is overflowing with animals, with 130 Cats and 150 Dogs. There are 80 Pets that are also being fostered outside the shelter. It seems as if there is...
1 winner sold for the $2.040 billion Powerball jackpot; results for 11/07/22 drawing
LANSING, MI – Although the Powerball results were delayed by several hours, one player probably didn’t mind the wait as they brought home the world record $2.040 billion jackpot. The lone winning ticket was sold in California and the winner now has the option of receiving the prize...
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
