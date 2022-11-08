ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3

The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade. The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline. The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street. The theme...
SALINE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 29

The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, in front of Key Bank at the four corners in downtown Saline. The event is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The Saline High School Ten Tones Choir will sing during the event. Refreshments will be...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Merry Mile Set For Dec. 3 Before Holiday Parade

The Saline Merry Mile returns to Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline Dec. 3 before the annual Holiday Parade. The annual run, presented by Ann Arbor Running Company, gives runners. often dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa caps, the chance to run up and down Michigan Avenue and cross the finish line in front of a festive crowd gathered for the parade. The run benefits the Friends of Saline Cross Country, a nonprofit organization that raise funds to support the Saline cross country program and provide scholarships to Saline High School cross country runners.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

CP Holiday Train Rides Again

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
MILAN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Military Chaplain Kits Are the Subject of a Sunday Talk at the Saline Library

Bob Heskett, a Saline resident and author of the book “Christian Chaplain Kits,” will be presenting a program about the role and items used by “military chaplains” of several military branches and Christian denominations. This Saline Area Historical Society program is presented at 2 p.m., Sunday,...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Senior Food Pantry

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Senior Food Bank offering primarily canned food. Donations accepted and appreciated. Please no perishable food, we do not have a way to keep it. Open Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Free Veterans Day Lunch

﻿The Saline American Legion Post 322 will host a free lunch for veterans on ﻿Veterans Day. ﻿The lunch begins at noon, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Legion, located at 320 W Michigan Ave. ﻿The lunch includes sub sandwiches, chicken noodle soup made by the Legion, and a...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

SHS Today Debuts for the 2022-23 Season

Here is the 2022-23 debut of two SHS Today, the video news show produced by students in Nate Bush's video classes at Saline High School. This week's show was hosted by Saturn Allen and Emma Thorson and included features on the evolution of photography and the importance of guidance counselors.
thesalinepost.com

Saline High School Grads Nominated for National Video Production Award

Two recent Saline High School graduates were recently nominated for a National Student Production Award for a video they produced in Nathan Bush's video and photography class. Last year, Trisha Filbrun and Quinn Allman created a video in Bush's Video 1 class. The video, shown below, won a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences - Michigan Student Production Award. Now, it's up for a National Award.
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Baby Clothes Closet

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. The Baby Clothes Closet. Clothes from newborn to two years old. We accept and appreciate donations. Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1.
thebite.org

Humane Society Overflows, Pets Give Up Lives

According to a recently published article in Hometown Life by Susan Bromley on November 1 (https://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2022/11/01/oakland-county-animal-shelter-filled-pets-surrendered-after-pandemic/69598016007/), then Humane Society of Oakland County is overflowing with animals, with 130 Cats and 150 Dogs. There are 80 Pets that are also being fostered outside the shelter. It seems as if there is...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy