Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
TechRadar
Sky-high third-party Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU prices prove we’re in the worst timeline
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card is out on November 16, and pricing has popped up at a major US retailer... but it doesn’t look like good news. This is pricing for third-party models, and it was always expected that the beefier variants would sell for a chunk above Nvidia’s recommended price (MSRP), which is $1,199 in the US. But just how far above the MSRP these cards go as they’re now listed is a bit of an eye-opener to say the least.
TechRadar
The best AMD graphics card is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen
We've waited a long time to do this friends, but it's happening. Right now, graphics cards are actually going on sale and you can get one of AMD's best with this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB for just $799 at JustGPU. With all the Black Friday deals rolling...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti release date leaked – but I don't care until I see a price
A fresh leak has apparently confirmed the release date of Nvidia’s midrange RTX 4070 Ti graphics card – the GPU formerly known as the RTX 4080 12GB. The 12GB model of the RTX 4080 was hastily unlaunched less than two days after the release of the new flagship RTX 4090, following complaints that Nvidia was misleading consumers by giving it the same name as the RTX 4080 16GB, despite the fact that it actually used a less powerful GPU chip, rather than simply having 4GB less VRAM.
TechRadar
Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
TechRadar
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
TechRadar
Sonic Frontiers’ final boss is living rent free in my head
Sonic Frontiers’ climactic boss fight deserves to be talked about, but probably not in the ways you might think. When I rolled credits on Sonic Frontiers, I was left in a state of pure bewilderment. What the hell had I just played? In reference to the final boss, that is, not Sonic Frontiers itself which (despite its shortcomings) I loved a great deal.
TechRadar
Windows 11 gets big gaming boost from Microsoft – but still has a major problem
Microsoft is readying the launch of DirectStorage 1.1, its exciting tool for Windows 11 that could drastically improve load times for the best PC games. DirectStorage uses GPU decompression, rather than using the PC’s CPU for decompressing game assets, such as textures and other graphics. With modern PC games becoming ever more ambitious, the traditional CPU decompression can cause performance bottlenecks. Removing that bottleneck by moving decompression to the graphics card of a gaming PC (or the best gaming laptops) means games could load up a lot faster – especially when installed in the latest generation of Gen4 NVMe SSDs.
TechRadar
Warzone 2's DMZ mode is a story-driven fight for survival
At long last, Activision has revealed more information about Warzone 2’s mysterious DMZ Mode: the highly-anticipated new game type releasing on November 16. DMZ mode turns Warzone from its battle royale free-for-all, where 100 players duke it out to be the lone survivors, into a more directed, objective-based game. You’ll fight human players, and AI, in a desperate rush to escape Warzone’s island.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
You can get one of the best tactics games for free on Epic Games right now
One of the best real-time tactics games of the past decade is currently free to keep on the Epic Game Store, but you’ll have to rush to get Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The samurai stealth title is one of this week’s Epic Games Store free games, along...
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
TechRadar
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
TechRadar
Battlefield 2042’s latest update is a welcome U-turn for the series
A year after Battlefield 2042’s release, EA has announced some great updates ahead of its Season 3 release of this battle royale shooter. The most exciting feature coming to Battlefield 2042 will be the return of classes. Comprising the roles of medic, recon, support, and assault, each one provides you with different weapons and abilities that allow a team to forge a game-winning strategy – but that's not all the changes they have in store for us, as the game takes on the free-to-play route.
TechRadar
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
TechRadar
Adobe rival Serif unleashes powerful new Affinity Photo 2 creative suite
Serif has unveiled a major upgrade to its Affinity creative suite, bringing big changes to the company's best graphic design software and photo editor tools. Known as Affinity Version 2 - it’s a sequel, after all - the bundle features what Serif dubs “reimagined versions” of vector graphics illustrator Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher.
TechRadar
You're right - a huge number of your work emails are just spam
A large proportion of your work emails may not be useful in any way, a new report examining billions of messages has claimed. Research from Hornetsecurity analyzing 25 billion business emails found nearly half (40.5%) are ‘unwanted’, and could even represent a serious threat to businesses. The report...
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
