Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Look: Photo Of Derek Jeter's House For-Sale Goes Viral
Yankees legend Derek Jeter has placed his lakefront castle in New York on the auction block, according to multiple reports. Jeter is reportedly seeking a minimum of $6.5 million for his mansion. The property is reportedly only 50 miles from Manhattan in Orange County. Tiedemann Castle comes with a waterfall...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder
The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Dodgers SS Trea Turner
The SF Giants need an athletic superstar this offseason. Dodgers infielder Trea Turner could absolutely fit that bill.
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
Let's jump into this week's mailbag.
Evan Roberts leaning towards Jacob deGrom signing elsewhere
Evan Roberts wants the Mets to splurge to keep Jacob deGrom, but as of right now, he has a bad feeling that the ace will be leaving Queens this winter.
