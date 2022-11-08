ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north

Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O'Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

WWII ranger and POW shares moments sneaking behind enemy lines

Tullahoma resident Tommy Gwynn has lived a life made for a movie.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines

Bill Leslie was only 4-years-old when Japanese soldiers raided his family's home in the Philippines during WWII.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old

Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Gaylord Opryland rings in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

The 75-degree temperature didn't stop Gaylord Opryland from getting into the holiday spirit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers.
NASHVILLE, TN

