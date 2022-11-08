Rider University: Ewing Township Man Charged With Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Harassment After Following Two Girls Into Their Residence Hall Dorm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Reports Of Multiple Injured In I-195 Crash In Hamilton
November 12, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were…
Car Hits Pole; Minor Injuries Reported In Upper Freehold Township, Assunpink Wildlife Mgt. Area
From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore. Covering: Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, Burlington and Middlesex Counties. UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown EMS were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. to a reported vehicle into a pole. The accident was located in the 300 Block of Clarksburg-Robbinsville Road between Eldridge Road and South Rochdale Avenue in the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area. Allentown EMS treated the person on scene but it was unclear if person was transported to the hospital. Firefighters from Hope Fire Company notified JCP&L of a cracked utility pole that will need repair. The New Jersey State Police were on scene investigating. No additional details are available.
Pair From Virginia Charged With Attempted Home Invasion In Marlboro Township; Attempted To Enter Home Whie Brandishing An AK-47-Style Rifle
November 3, 2022 MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A pair of Virginia residents have been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate…
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Flies Nearly 300 Flags for Heroes During Pre-Veterans Day Celebration with the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton
November 7, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)– Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, and the…
Mom Struck By Vehicle Sent To Hospital; Hamilton Police Officers Help Her Two Children Continue Trick-Or-Treating On Halloween
November 2, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., Hamilton Police were dispatched to…
Truck Burns On NJ Turnpike In Cranbury
November 10, 2022 CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Last night around 11:30 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the New Jersey Turnpike outer roadway…
Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 526 In Upper Freehold Township
County Road 526 is closed between Allentown and Sharon Station Road due to electrical wires down on the roadway. November…
FBI Warning: Possible Threat To Synagogues In New Jersey — See Something, Say Something
UPDATE: November 3, 2022 NEWARK, NJ — The FBI Reports threat to synagogues in New Jersey in a Tweet this…
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Hamilton Township
October 31, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a motor vehicle crash occurred on…
Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Proposed Legislation and Administrative Action Will Work Together to Decrease Auto Theft Across the State November 7, 2022 EWING TOWNSHIP,…
Indicted Man In Jail Charged in Connection with Murder for Hire Plot To Create Doubt On His Current Plainsboro Murder Charges
Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Saal was soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail in…
Serious Crash On South Broad Street In Hamilton Township
October 30, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:15 p.m. the Hamilton Township Fire Department, Hamilton Police, and EMS were sent…
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
Coldwell Banker Realty Celebrates Grand Opening for First Phase at New Manalapan Active Adult 55+ Community
Manalapan, N.J. (November 2, 2022) – The Alan Kurlander Group from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marlboro/Manalapan office Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, celebrated the grand opening of the first phase at Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, a new active adult 55+ community from K. Hovnanian in Manalapan, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes and the Alan Kurlander Group have been selected to serve as the exclusive Realtor MLS listing agent and Realtor liaison on behalf of K. Hovnanian to create and implement a marketing strategy targeted at the Realtor community to support sales for the 280-home community.
Catalytic Converter Thieves From Minnesota Arrested In Toms River, NJ
October 27, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:55 p.m., multiple police units were dispatched…
My Salon Suite Opens Second Location In Hamilton Township
November 1, 2022 HAMILTON, NJ – Mayor Jeff Martin recently joined My Salon Suite owners Joe Caretta, Aaron Gillaspie, and over…
Freehold, NJ Man One Of Three Convicted By Federal Jury On $1Million “Upfront-Fee” Scheme
October 24, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Two men from New Jersey and another from Nevada were convicted by a federal…
Lawsuit Filed to Divest New Jersey Pension Fund from Fossil Fuels
November 1, 2022 CHERRY HILL-Attorney William Riback filed a lawsuit (Docket No: HUD-L-003623-22) against the State of New Jersey to…
NJ Attorney General Announces Election Safeguards and Initiatives to Protect the Right to Vote
Many Law and Public Safety Divisions Will Play a Key Role in Ensuring a Fair, Free, and Smooth-Running Election October…
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 0