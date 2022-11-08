Read full article on original website
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Select Performances for 2023 Blossom Music Festival
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced select performances for Blossom Music Festival 2023. The concerts will take place at the Blossom Music Center in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park from July 1-Sept. 3, 2023. Blossom Music Center is the summer home of The Cleveland Orchestra. For this article, only vocal...
White Snakes Projects to Present ‘Les’s Celebrate’
White Snakes Projects is set to present “Let’s Celebrate” on Dec. 10, 2022. The showcase will feature four short operas aimed at shining a spotlight on unique holiday traditions. First up will be “A Braided Light” by Paul Richards and Wendy Steiner; the opera explores the Jewish...
Central City Opera to Present ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
The Central City Opera is set to present the family-friendly opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” in a limited-run series across the Front Range this December. The production will feature dynamic local singers, including tenor Javier Abreu as King Kaspar, mezzo-soprano Jennifer DeDominici as the Mother, bass-baritone Paul Griggsby as King Balthazar, baritone Jonathan Hays and King Melchior, baritone Jerome Síbulo as the Page, and Brian Erickson and Kason Nicholas (appearing courtesy of the Colorado Children’s Chorale) will share the role of Amahl.
Hudson River Opera to Present ‘L’Amico Fritz’
Hudson River Opera is set to present a performance of “L’Amico Fritz” on Dec. 2, 2022 at Holyrood Episcopal Church on West 179th Street in New York City. The showcase will star Choon Lee, Sujung Kim, Cesar Lozada, Karmesha Peake, Christopher Trujillo, Samuel Flores, and Nadia Briones.
The Soraya to Present ‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’
The Soraya in Northridge, CA, is set to present “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” on Dec. 7, 2022. The work will be featured by Theater Latté Da, with artistic director Peter Rothstein directing a production that features musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. The production is presented in collaboration with Hennepin Theatre Trust.
Lincoln Center Announces Additional Winter/Spring Performances for 2022-23 Season
Lincoln Center has announced additional programming for their winter and spring lineup of performances for the 2022-23 season. First up is a presentation of Terrance McKnight’s “Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud,” which celebrates the famous poet’s birthday with a number of works by Beethoven, David Baker, and George Gershwin, set to Hughes’ poems. This collaboration with the New York Philharmonic will feature select members of the orchestra, joined by guest piano soloist Kyle Walker and tenor Chauncey Packer.
Wexford Festival Opera 2022 Review: The Spectre Knight
Few people will be familiar with the operas of the 19th century British composer Alfred Cellier. Yet during his day, he was well-known for his comic operas, which are very much in the mould of Gilbert & Sullivan, although he never really posed a threat to their dominance. In 1886,...
Washington National Opera Announces ‘American Opera Initiative : Three 20-Minute Operas’
The Washington National Opera has announced the 10th anniversary of its “American Opera Initiative: Three 20-Minute Operas.”. The three works that will be presented on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater include B.E. Boykin and Jarrod Lee’s “Oshun,” Jens Isben and Cecelia Raker’s “Bubbie and the Demon,” and Silen Wellington and Walken Schweigert’s “What the Spirits Show.”
