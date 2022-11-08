Read full article on original website
WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11
Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
For Armistice Day, Syracuse remembers lost lives and supports the veterans with us
The Central New York community gathered at Billings Park in Syracuse to celebrate Armistice Day. About 50 individuals of all ages were present to ring bells at precisely 11 a.m. to bring awareness to those who lost their lives in U.S. fought wars and the importance of offering alternatives. Dr....
Syracuse Mayor announces speed humps to slow traffic in certain areas
Motorists traveling through the city of Syracuse may encounter new speed humps on several city streets. Mayor Ben Walsh introduced 11 traffic humps on seven streets Wednesday as part of an expansion of the Speed Hump Pilot program. The city aims to target different residential and park roads to slow down traffic and increase pedestrian safety.
Construction work on Caughdenoy Road Bridge
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation alerts drivers of a project on Caughdenoy Road in the Town of Clay that begins Thursday. Crews will repair the Caughdenoy Road Bridge that extends over the Oneida River. The bridge is reduced to one lane, and alternate traffic will be on either side.
Syracuse University military veterans share insights during annual Veterans Day recognition cermony
Syracuse University took time out this Veterans Day to honor veterans and service members at their annual recognition program. SU traces its strong connection to veterans and the military back to World War I, and especially after World War II when veterans made up about half of the student body. That commitment continues today, and isn’t lost on US Marine Corps Veteran Tony Ruscitto. The native Central New Yorker returned from duty after five years, and says the paths ahead weren’t promising. He had already tried college before joining the military.
Syracuse Football Looks to Snap Three Game Losing Streak Against No. 23 Florida State
After a 6-0 start, Syracuse football lost its next three straight games, which caused them to fall out of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Orange’s next shot at a win comes Saturday against a team who replaced them in those rankings, No. 23 Florida State. The Orange haven’t...
