Syracuse University took time out this Veterans Day to honor veterans and service members at their annual recognition program. SU traces its strong connection to veterans and the military back to World War I, and especially after World War II when veterans made up about half of the student body. That commitment continues today, and isn’t lost on US Marine Corps Veteran Tony Ruscitto. The native Central New Yorker returned from duty after five years, and says the paths ahead weren’t promising. He had already tried college before joining the military.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO