Onondaga County, NY

WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11

Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Mayor announces speed humps to slow traffic in certain areas

Motorists traveling through the city of Syracuse may encounter new speed humps on several city streets. Mayor Ben Walsh introduced 11 traffic humps on seven streets Wednesday as part of an expansion of the Speed Hump Pilot program. The city aims to target different residential and park roads to slow down traffic and increase pedestrian safety.
SYRACUSE, NY
Construction work on Caughdenoy Road Bridge

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation alerts drivers of a project on Caughdenoy Road in the Town of Clay that begins Thursday. Crews will repair the Caughdenoy Road Bridge that extends over the Oneida River. The bridge is reduced to one lane, and alternate traffic will be on either side.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse University military veterans share insights during annual Veterans Day recognition cermony

Syracuse University took time out this Veterans Day to honor veterans and service members at their annual recognition program. SU traces its strong connection to veterans and the military back to World War I, and especially after World War II when veterans made up about half of the student body. That commitment continues today, and isn’t lost on US Marine Corps Veteran Tony Ruscitto. The native Central New Yorker returned from duty after five years, and says the paths ahead weren’t promising. He had already tried college before joining the military.
SYRACUSE, NY

