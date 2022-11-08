Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Democrats retain control of Mecklenburg County Commission
CHARLOTTE — One of the big questions on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election will have an impact on local voters in Charlotte: will Republicans be able to make a return to the Mecklenburg County Commission?. Voters answered that question and by about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, it was...
Live Results: Union County
Offices on the ballot include Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, school and community college bonds.
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
Blueprint for action approved in process determining how to recruit and pay teachers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission or, PEPSC, approved a next step in their current documents, “Pathways for teaching professionals.”. PEPSC is a group of educators that makes recommendations to the State Board of Education. The document addresses ongoing challenges in the state’s public...
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
Union County approves rezoning petition for possible sewage treatment plant
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Commission voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request that would allow plans for a proposed sewage treatment plant to move forward. Some residents who live near Ridge and Friendly Baptist Church roads are trying to stop the county from rezoning land...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 9th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
4 Anson County schools shift to remote learning due to high rate of illnesses
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in just a few weeks, local schools have shut down because of a spike in students and staff getting sick. Two schools in Stanly County reopened after an outbreak of respiratory illnesses and now, four schools in Anson County are closing for illnesses.
Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
Concord considers possible tax incentives to spur growth
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord leaders are looking at revising existing investment agreements with two beverage companies that plan to break ground on a billion-dollar project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Red Bull and Rauch have agreed with Concord to build a new manufacturing and distribution...
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus
MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
WCNC
Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
New affordable housing community coming to the University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's affordable housing crisis could have a solution with the help of a brand new development called Union at Tryon that will offer 200 apartment units at a price people can afford. The Annex Group is the developer taking the lead on this project. The community...
Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in multiple North Carolina counties: DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Comments / 0