WFAE

Live Results: Union County

Offices on the ballot include Union County Board of Commissioners, Union County Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, school and community college bonds.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 9th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WCNC

Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord considers possible tax incentives to spur growth

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord leaders are looking at revising existing investment agreements with two beverage companies that plan to break ground on a billion-dollar project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Red Bull and Rauch have agreed with Concord to build a new manufacturing and distribution...
CONCORD, NC
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County Sheriff: Parent Brings Gun To School Campus

MARVIN, N.C. — Deputies say that they were called to a dispute between parents about child custody when a firearm fell to the ground. Officials state that the incident happened at Marvin Elementary School’s soccer field over the weekend and that the gun allegedly belonged to Paul Mobley, 28 of Charlotte.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
MOORESVILLE, NC

