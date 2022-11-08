The Brooklyn Boys bring a tribute to Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond

You could never have seen both Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond live on the same night in the same venue.

But now you can sing along to a night of their heyday hits — “Sweet Caroline,” “I Write the Songs,” “America,” “Mandy,” “Hello Again,” “Copacabana,” “Heartlight,” “Bandstand,” “It’s a Miracle” — sung just the way they sang them, on Nov. 18 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.

Tribute artist Jonathan Elgart has played the piano, from classics to the pop songs of Manilow and Diamond, since he was three. That’s really no surprise, given that he came from a family that also produced his Connecticut cousins, 1950s big-band leaders Les and Larry Elgart.

“My dream as a kid was to perform,” Jonathan said. “When I made the switch-over to pop, my big influences were Manilow, Billy Joel, Diamond and Elton John. Barry Manilow was my first concert ever, in Austin, Texas, when I was a college sophomore. I started playing piano bars then.”

He got into tribute shows just seven years ago, while acting as a booking agent for Rich Rubin at Maximum Bands tributes. When their Barry Manilow/Neil Diamond double passed away, Jonathan was pressed into service as Manilow and, eventually, Diamond.

“We saw a natural pairing of the two,” he said. “Both are from Brooklyn, so we called them ‘Barely Manilow’ and ‘Nearly Diamond,’ The Brooklyn Boys. Not only does the act appeal to Manilow and Diamond fans; it draws in New Yorkers, too.”

An ensemble of as many as six other performers, including a female backup vocalist, will play with Jonathan onstage at Gulf Theater: James Rosati Jr. on drums, Tony Check on lead guitar, Cristi Vale on vocals, Tom Latt on second keyboard, Joe Menendez on sax and Razz Tyler on bass.

“I need Cristi to help tell Barry Manilow’s story, which really started with Bette Midler. She also does the Neil Diamond–Barbra Streisand number ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ with me, so I get a chance to do harmony and some dance numbers.

“But nothing else equals audience interaction. I’m an entertainer, and I love connecting with my audience, not just through telling behind-the-scenes stories about where artists got their start, how their hits came to light, what their favorite songs were.

“I want to move people — whether it’s laughter, a tear in their eye, reminiscing or making a new memory. That’s my goal.”