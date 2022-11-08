Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Get exclusive access to Samsung's Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals
Samsung has just posted an excellent round of early Black Friday deals on its world-class foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 devices this week. Up for grabs is an instant rebate of up to $400, alongside an additional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the right phone at the wrong time
Here’s a pop quiz: what’s the best phone of the year? Is it the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, our phone of the year? Or is it the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the phone at the top of our list of best phones? Both of these are great phones, easy for a phone reviewer to recommend to readers. The one that wins may have more to do with timing than any feature on the phone.
TechRadar
Philips offers next-gen Ambilight and the latest OLED TV tech in the new OLED+ range
Shopping for a new TV? Then you can’t ignore Philips’s two hottest new sets, the Philips OLED+907 (available in 48”, 55”, 65” sizes) and the OLED+937 (65” & 77”). They combine two of our favourite TV technologies of the last decade: OLED and...
TechRadar
Huge Black Friday deal: LG's C2 OLED TV crashes to a record-low price at Amazon
While Black Friday proper is still weeks away, retailers are offering some incredible TV deals right now, like LG's brilliant C2 OLED display down to a record-low price of $1,296.99 (was $1,799.99) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $500+ discount and one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
TechRadar
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
Black Friday is less than two weeks - here are the 25 best deals available now
While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.
TechRadar
Philips Hue's first smart Christmas lights let you deck the halls with LEDs - and they're Matter-ready
Releasing under the Philips Hue brand, Signify’s new Festavia string lights will let people add an extra pop to their homes this upcoming holiday season. Made up of 250 smart LEDs along a 66-foot (20-meter) cord, these color-changing lights offer a lot of flexibility and we don’t mean just decorating your house. You can control the Festavia lights through the Philips Hue app, saving you the trouble of having to crawl under a Christmas tree just to turn them off. The app also allows users to dim or brighten the lights, change their color, and even set a lighting schedule. And Linear Style can be activated to add a smooth gradient effect to the LEDs, according to Signify (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
AMD's share grows in server market, but Intel still ahead in x86
New data has claimed AMD recorded its fourteenth quarter of growth in the server market, marking more than three years of increases as the company now holds 17.5% of the market. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, its data center business saw huge growth of 45% compared with this...
TechRadar
Warzone 2's install size is huge – and the new DMZ mode better be worth it
You’ll likely need a new SSD drive when Warzone 2 drops, with it weighing in at 115GB to install on your Xbox. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 companion battle royale title is set to take a chunk out of your console, according to recognized Twitter user (opens in new tab) Warzone 2 Informer, and would put the combined size of both Warzone 2 and its mainline offering at over 200GB combined.
TechRadar
How to buy a Chromebook this Black Friday
Chromebooks are great little laptops that won't break the bank and don’t weigh a ton, and that’s why we love them. With the upcoming Chromebook Black Friday deals, this is the best time to snag your new productivity machine. Why are these such great gifts for yourself and...
TechRadar
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X
Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
TechRadar
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It's now officially allowing the music platform's customers to set up service payments outside Google's Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving people the ability...
TechRadar
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Dell XPS 13: the best laptops on Earth go head-to-head
If you're in the market for the best lightweight laptop to get you through your everyday tasks on the go, then you're very likely indeed to be looking at the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13. Both are consistently in contention for the title of best laptop year...
TechRadar
Old printer not working with Windows 11? Try this
If you're still clinging to a printer that you should have dumped ten years ago, then the OpenPrinting project might have some good news. Users will now be able to run printers that are unsupported by modern versions of Windows via running the Linux-emulator Windows Subsystem for Linux in combination with the project's Open Printing software.
TechRadar
How to choose the best gaming desk
There is a lot that goes into choosing the perfect gaming desk. Beyond looking aesthetically pleasing, it must also meet the criteria for comfort, space, and durability. The best gaming desk for you needs to prioritize ergonomics, ensuring that keeps you comfortable during long hours of gaming. It also needs to be durable and meet your specific load requirements – not to mention, have enough space to house all your gaming peripherals. And, it needs to do all of those without forcing you to go over your budget.
Comments / 0