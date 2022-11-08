CHICAGO – Thanks to a moment early on in the game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls’ center is going to have to pay the NBA a little money. Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 by the league on Friday for an obscene gesture with 4:32 to go in the first quarter in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the Pelicans.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO