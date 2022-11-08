Premier League 2023/24 Season Start Date And Winter Break Confirmed

The 2023/24 Premier League season will begin just 76 days after the end of the previous campaign.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 2023/24 Premier League season will begin just 76 days after the end of the previous campaign.

Saturday, August 12, 2023 was confirmed as the 2023/24 start date by a Premier League statement published on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2023/24 season will end on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

It was also revealed by the statement that there will be a mid-season winter break between January 13 and January 20 at the start of 2024.

Another move to ease the strain on players during the winter was a promise that no team will play two games within a 48-hour period.

The 2022/23 EPL season will end on May 28 and the 2023/24 campaign will begin on August 12 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Malcolm Bryce

Tuesday's statement read in full: "The Premier League 2023/24 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on Saturday 12 August 2023.

"The final match round of the campaign will be played on Sunday 19 May 2024, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

"The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

"In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

"The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between 13-20 January.

"The season will consist of 34 weekends, three midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match round.

"The start date of Saturday 12 August allows 76 clear days from the end of 2022/23 season.

"With the Premier League finishing on 19 May 2024, it will also allow players rest between the end of the season and the international fixtures in June."

The 2023/24 campaign will be the 32nd edition of the Premier League and the 125th season of top-flight English soccer overall.

It will be the 29th consecutive season in which the Premier League has consisted of 20 teams, after it was reduced from 22 following the 1994/95 campaign.