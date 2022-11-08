For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel can be purchased everywhere books are sold on April 25, 2023 You fans are in for an up-close-and-personal tour of anti-hero Joe Goldberg's mind. Author Caroline Kepnes announced on Instagram Friday that she's penned a new novel from Joe's POV called For You and Only You. "I'm so excited to invite you back into Joe's head and I hope you love it in there!" she wrote, noting that the novel will be available on April 25, 2023. RELATED: Penn Badgley's Joe Hosts the...

1 DAY AGO