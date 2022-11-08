Read full article on original website
90 Day's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'
Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again It's official: Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back. In an exclusive preview of Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie apologizes for leaving Mike — and even admits she'd like to try things again. However, Mike, who is still legally Natalie's husband, isn't exactly thrilled at the prospect. After arriving at his home in Seattle —...
Camilla Luddington Says Grey's Anatomy Fans Should 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale: 'Be Worried'
"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Camilla Luddington said ahead of the season 19 fall finale, teasing fans that "tragedy does strike one of our own" Camilla Luddington is bracing Grey's Anatomy fans for the worst. Ahead of Thursday's season 19 fall finale, the British actress, 38, told Entertainment Tonight that any Shondaland fan should "always err on the side" of concern when it comes to a fall finale while teasing viewers about the Station 19 crossover event. "I think the general rule should always be that if we...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'The Songstress'
"Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans. Gonna bring some new music & special guests, too," the "Caught Up in the Rapture" performer reportedly wrote in a press release Some dreams come true — Anita Baker is returning to the road! On Thursday, the eight-time Grammy winner announced she'll be embarking on a concert tour of North American arena venues next year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, The Songstress. "2023 Coming Straight to YOU [...] This time...With *My Own* catalog," wrote Baker,...
Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
'The Bachelor' 's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Enjoy Romantic Cruise After Rekindling Relationship
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who ended their relationship for the second time in early 2021, confirmed they're back together in October The Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are setting sail! In October, Weber, 31, and Flanagan, 30, seemingly confirmed they are back together following their last split in 2021 after Weber shared an Instagram photo of him holding Flanagan at Yankee Stadium. Since rekindling their romance, the pair recently went on a vacation at sea. On Tuesday, Flanagan shared a glimpse of their romantic cruise. In a...
Ashley Tisdale Says New TV Project is Inspired by Her Marriage to Christopher French: 'It's Incredibly Scary'
Ashley Tisdale's last acting role was in the 2020 series Carol's Second Act Ashley Tisdale is returning to acting with an ultra-personal project. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum announced Thursday that she'll executive produce and star in the upcoming CBS comedy Brutally Honest, which is loosely inspired by her own family life. Tisdale, 37, shared via her Instagram Story that Brutally Honest will follow how a couple's life changes once they welcome kids — and she confirmed it came from her own experience with husband Christopher...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening — whose Grey's characters April Kepner and Matthew Taylor were married and recently divorced — are costarring in a Christmas movie together: Reindeer Games Homecoming, premiering this weekend on Lifetime, which Drew also wrote. But April and Matthew would blush if they could...
Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Across Film, TV and Video Games, Dead at 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice actor known for playing Bruce Wayne in animated Batman projects across film, television and video games for decades, died on Thursday. He was 66. Warner Bros. confirmed the news in a press release Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, adding that he had a brief cancer battle.
You Author Caroline Kepnes Announces New Joe Goldberg Novel: 'So Excited to Invite You Back into Joe's Head'
For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel can be purchased everywhere books are sold on April 25, 2023 You fans are in for an up-close-and-personal tour of anti-hero Joe Goldberg's mind. Author Caroline Kepnes announced on Instagram Friday that she's penned a new novel from Joe's POV called For You and Only You. "I'm so excited to invite you back into Joe's head and I hope you love it in there!" she wrote, noting that the novel will be available on April 25, 2023. RELATED: Penn Badgley's Joe Hosts the...
Melissa Joan Hart Says Lena Dunham 'Rivalry' Does Not Exist: 'I'm Truly Confused'
Melissa Joan Hart said she’s never met Lena Dunham and is actually a fan of the Girls actress and writer Melissa Joan Hart is putting the rumor that she's feuding with Lena Dunham to rest. In an Instagram post shared Friday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 46, denied that she has any bad blood with the Girls star, 36, saying that she has been asked by friends about the hearsay and was "truly confused." "We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Chris Hemsworth Fears Drowning as He Tests Himself with Special Forces Training in New Show 'Limitless'
Chris Hemsworth is pushing the boundaries of what his body can do in his new six-episode Disney+ original series from National Geographic, and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look!. In Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old Thor actor meets with world-class experts to learn about revolutionary new research and long-held...
Danica McKellar Reveals She Moved to Rural Tennessee: 'My Christmas Movie Characters Have Rubbed Off on Me'
The Wonder Years alum tells PEOPLE about her family's big shift from life in Los Angeles to acres in the country It's not lost on Danica McKellar how much her life has looked like those of some of the characters she's played on screen recently. The Wonder Years alum, who next stars in Christmas at the Drive-In (out Nov. 25), has lived in Los Angeles since age 7, but she recently decided to embrace a slower pace of life farther from the spotlight by moving to a rural homestead...
Bachelor in Paradise: See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
"We know so much, I feel like we could also add insight," Recchia tells her co-Bachelorette in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Monday's BiP Surprise! Just when the beachgoers thought they'd seen the last of the new arrivals, PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise reveals that three additional women show up looking for love. Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait and Lyndsey Windham from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor join the group and Abedin, 29, shakes things up by asking Andrew Spencer — who'd been spending time with...
Who Is Maya Rudolph's Partner? All About Paul Thomas Anderson
Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson have been together for over two decades and share four kids Maya Rudolph may be the more recognizable face in her relationship, but her partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, is equally as well known for his work behind-the-scenes. Rudolph first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and has starred in blockbuster comedies such as Grown Ups and Bridesmaids, while Anderson is the man behind various critically acclaimed dramas, including Licorice Pizza, Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood. The couple began...
