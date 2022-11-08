Read full article on original website
Alexa-Powered Side Table Mixes Drinks on Command
Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and sometimes you just want to stay at home and drink in silence. There’s no judgment here, but a night in doesn’t mean you have to serve yourself, not when a bit of over-the-top engineering can turn a side table and your favorite voice assistant into a passable bartender.
Android Auto's Makeover Prioritizes the Map and Focuses on a Split-Screen Experience
Android Auto’s new look is rolling out to testers today, though it’s not ready for primetime just yet. The makeover teased earlier in the year is still only a beta. It won’t be available in full until 2023. I got to check out the new Android Auto...
