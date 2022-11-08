Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one
San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation just south of downtown; suspect in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after an altercation turned into a shooting just south of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Alamo Street, not...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records. Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police. At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a large...
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
KSAT 12
SAPD plans to file DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Sunday. “An additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will...
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
KSAT 12
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling sites in San Antonio, Sheriff Salazar says
Thirty three people were detained and nearly 60 gambling machines were seized after sheriff’s deputies raided two illegal gambling operations Thursday, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the two locations around 5 p.m. Thursday -- one in the 2500 block of West Woodlawn Avenue...
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
KSAT 12
Missing man confirmed as body found in Southwest Bexar County creek
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had identified the body of a man found in Elm Creek. Austin Wiseman, 25, who has been missing since Oct. 30, was found dead on Monday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of blunt-force injuries. The...
