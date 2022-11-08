ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TX

Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one

San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 injured in Southwest Side rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on the city’s Southwest Side left one person dead and three teens injured early Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of IH-35 South Access Road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway. Police say the...
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAPD plans to file DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Sunday. “An additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will...
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
