Nick Sirianni tried to take the blame for those two awful sacks Jordan Mailata allowed in the Eagles-Texans game. Mailata wouldn’t let him. “You know, I’m going to take full responsibility for both of those (because) we weren’t synced up,” Sirianni said on Friday, a day after the Eagles beat the Texans to improve to 8-0. “We were not synced up with our protection and our route concepts and that’s 100 percent on me and nobody else.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO