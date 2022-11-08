ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsTalk 790 KBME

Who Will Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend Be?

By Ryan Money
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 5 days ago

Who Will Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend Be? We look at the odds and discuss!

Some interesting names on the list. The fact that there are odds attached to these ladies makes it even more fun and ridiculous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcoem_0j3DdFgV00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hit Tom Brady With An Ultimatum

Tom and Gisele are in the midst of a divorce. If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Called Out ‘Cheating’ NFL Legend Tom Brady

Ronda Rousey is an accomplished professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, but even she knows cheating when she sees it in the world of American football. That’s why, in 2015, the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion slammed NFL legend Tom Brady for having allegedly done just that. The accusations...
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
The Independent

Voices: Why so many women are jealous of Gisele Bundchen’s divorce from Tom Brady

“Sacked!” I’m definitely not a regular New York Post reader, but that headline – about the recently announced divorce between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady – got me. “Brady takes another hit as Gisele splits,” it screamed. The cover depicted a mocked-up image of Bundchen tackling Brady while holding up her divorce decree like a Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s not that we didn’t know the split between the NFL’s star quarterback and his Victoria’s Secret model wife was coming. It’s how it happened that’s surprising.The couple announced last week that they had filed for divorce and reached a settlement after...
CONNECTICUT STATE
epicstream.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Sends Gisele Bundchen Supportive Text Messages After Her Divorce From Tom Brady? Titanic Star Allegedly Determined to Give Their Relationship Another Try

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen dated between 2000 and 2005. During a previous interview, the Brazilian model called DiCaprio, a wonderful person. Bundchen also said that she and her ex-boyfriend grew up together in a lot of ways because they were very young when they first started dating. Table of...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie

Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
FLORIDA STATE
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
308
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy