HFPA Retains PR Dept for Golden Globes Publicity

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Tuesday that veteran entertainment publicist Chet Mehta and his firm PR Dept have been retained to lead publicity for the upcoming Golden Globes .

The 80th annual awards return to airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock on Jan. 10, 2023, after the network paused the broadcast this year in the wake of controversy surrounding the HFPA . The journalist group came under fire from Hollywood power players for lack of diversity among its membership.

The Globes will take place at its usual home of the Beverly Hilton hotel. Questions remain over which celebrities will agree to take part in the festivities. No host for the show has been announced.

Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producer.

Mehta comes to the Globes with more than 20 years of experience. “Chet Mehta and his team will play an integral role in ensuring the press campaign for our historic 80th anniversary puts a strong focus on inclusion within the entertainment industry and beyond. We’re excited to have them as a partner to drive pre-show and tune-in press, red carpet, and post-event press following the awards show,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

Established in 2012, PR Dept has worked with Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix’s multicultural marketing and DEI teams in spearheading projects for the streamers across LGBTQ+, AAPI, Latino and Black Interest audience initiatives.