Peacock Premium Plus Subscribers to Gain 24/7 Access to NBC Through Affiliate Livestreams

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHgM2_0j3Dd43l00

NBC is bringing further synergy to streamer Peacock with the addition of all-day access to the broadcast network for paying customers.

For Peacock Premium Plus customers, users who pay for the upgraded, ad-free version of the NBCUniversal platform, a 24/7 livestream for their local NBC affiliate station will launch beginning Nov. 8 and be available in all 210 markets by Nov. 30.

This livestream will offer real-time access to NBC’s local news, sports and weather, based on your local market, but also nationwide, daytime and primetime programming, including the “Today” show, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and all of NBC’s primetime programming.

Per Peacock and NBC, “As early as today, Premium Plus subscribers will begin to see their NBC local affiliate channel livestream appear on Peacock as part of the soft launch, with all stations officially launching on November 30. Premium Plus customers will automatically see their geo-targeted, local channel appear on platform in the channels page, which can be accessed through the main navigation, mirroring a broadcast experience all in one place, with the Peacock Premium offering remaining unchanged.”

Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month, while Peacock Premium will run you $4.99/month.

Currently, Peacock has plenty of on-demand content from NBC and next-day access to new episodes of NBC shows, but this would mark the first time the streamer has offered real-time streaming of its own linear content, apart from sports, news, special events and “Saturday Night Live.”

The affiliate livestream deal comes on the heels of Peacock striking a livestream pact with Hallmark .

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

“Our NBC Affiliate stations are trusted destinations for our viewers to be entertained and informed,” Eric Meyrowitz, executive vice president of Hearst Television and chair of NBC Affiliates Board, added. “This partnership elevates our commitment to our audiences by giving them another place to receive our local and NBC broadcast programming alongside Peacock’s original and unique content.”

