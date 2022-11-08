ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Union County launches first-ever plastic film recycling program

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

There is a new initiative offering Union County residents the chance to recycle soft plastics, also known as plastic film.

The free program is the first countywide offering of its kind.

It has launched in a total of 12 municipalities: Berkeley Heights, Fanwood, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, New Providence, Roselle Park, Scotch Plains, Springfield, Summit, Westfield and Union.

The goal is to offer a way for people to recycle the kinds of everyday items not accepted as part of curbside pickups, including produce bags, Ziploc and other resealable bags, newspaper sleeves and more.

More information about locations and scheduling is available on the Union County website .

