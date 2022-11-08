Crime, the economy, concerns about democracy fuel heavy turnout at polls

Poll locations across the Hudson Valley are seeing a steady stream of voters this Election Day.

Voters were lined up at the Joseph Caputo Center in Ossining before the polls even opened at 6 a.m., and it has been busy ever since. The polling location at Croton Village Hall has also reported a heavy turnout.

MORE:

LIVE BLOG: Midterm election updates

VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, voter registration status and Election Day hotlines

Nationwide, millions cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Locally, approximately 150,000 people in the five-county Lower Hudson Valley region took advantage of early voting over the last week and a half.

Voters that spoke to News 12 have very definite reasons for casting their ballots in these midterms

Cashless bail, the economy, abortion rights, and crime are some of the hot button issues driving people to the polls. "We are really struggling in terms of safety and just feeling like we can make ends meet and just taking care of ourselves and taking care of our families, and everything is on the line for everyone," says Ingrid McKenzie, of Ossining.

"There's a lot at stake, democracy is at stake; it's important for our voices to be heard so we decided to get up early and be the first ones in line to vote..gun control is very important, the safety of our children, health care," says Gae Savino, of Ossining.

"I'm hoping that we get people that address the problems, immigration to me, that's important," adds Andy Krecic, of Ossining.

John Savino beleives this is one of the most important elections in a long time. "What we do now is what we're going to be reaping in the future, so it's really important that we make a stand now."