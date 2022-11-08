ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

John Lennon’s Killer, Mark David Chapman, Says He Knew Murder Was ‘Evil…But I Wanted the Fame So Much’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2QEQ_0j3Dd0Wr00
In this handout, American criminal Mark David Chapman in a mug shot taken at the Attica Correctional Facility, July 2010. Kypros/Getty Images

John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman was recently denied parole for the 12th time since first becoming eligible in 2000 — 20 years after he gunned down the former Beatle outside of his Upper West Side apartment. And recently unsealed transcripts from the latest parole hearing, where he admitted that there was “evil in my heart,” shows he really hasn’t made a convincing case for himself as to why he should be free.

“I am not going to blame anything else or anybody else for bringing me there,” Chapman told the board during a hearing in August. “I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil, I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life.”

In denying his parole, the board cited Chapman’s “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence,” which had lasting ramifications that have left “the world recovering from the void of which you created.” From his perspective, killing Lennon was “my big answer to everything … I wasn’t going to be a nobody anymore.”

The 67-year-old added: “I hurt a lot of people all over the place, and if somebody wants to hate me, that’s OK, I get it.” Chapman’s past hearings have yielded similar expressions of remorse, where he has referred to his actions as “despicable” and a large source of personal shame. “I assassinated him … because he was very, very, very famous, and that’s the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory,” he told the board in 2020. “Very selfish.”

Chapman is currently serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York’s Hudson Valley. He interviews with the Board of Parole every two years seeking release. He will next appear in front of the board in February 2024.

Comments / 81

Shelley Myers
5d ago

Never show his photo or speak his name. May he be forever forgotten throughout time. Locked away and alone should remain his fate.

Reply(7)
51
Cathie Gohringer
4d ago

and here he is getting his name mentioned again!!!! Why do you guys glorify these murderers???? He shouldn't even be allowed to speak on it!!!!

Reply(1)
26
peligan
3d ago

He’s 67 years old, denied parole 12 times so far, is eligible to try again in 2024 pretty sure he going to die in prison.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for the First Time About 2011 Murder Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her controversial 2011 murder trial, in which she was found not guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. To this day, the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in recent history. In the teaser trailer, a visibly nervous Anthony is posed the question: “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Premiering Nov. 29, Where The Truth Lies spotlights Anthony’s account of the investigation — which began in 2008...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
Rolling Stone

Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire

By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic.  The beauty of...
HOUSTON, TX
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

93K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy