ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Port Jervis substitute fired after students report being 'inappropriately touched.'

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aGL1_0j3Dcymn00

An investigation is underway in Deerpark after two Port Jervis Middle School students reported being "inappropriately touched" by a substitute math teacher last Thursday.

Authorities say the incident was not sexual in nature but that the students said it made them "feel uncomfortable."

The Port Jervis School District sent a letter home to parents Friday saying students reported the teacher was "working to close" to them and touched them on their arm, hand, back and leg.

District officials say the substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and will no longer work for the district.

"We are very disappointed to hear of these types of actions from the substitute staff member and proud of our students for speaking up for themselves and their classmates," said Port Jervis Middle School Principal Andrew Marotta

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deerpark police at 845-856-4333.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
News 12

Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash

New York State Police say a woman from the town of Clinton was killed in a Dutchess County crash. They say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole. Paramedics say she died on the scene.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy