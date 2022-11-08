Port Jervis substitute fired after students report being 'inappropriately touched.'

An investigation is underway in Deerpark after two Port Jervis Middle School students reported being "inappropriately touched" by a substitute math teacher last Thursday.

Authorities say the incident was not sexual in nature but that the students said it made them "feel uncomfortable."

The Port Jervis School District sent a letter home to parents Friday saying students reported the teacher was "working to close" to them and touched them on their arm, hand, back and leg.

District officials say the substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and will no longer work for the district.

"We are very disappointed to hear of these types of actions from the substitute staff member and proud of our students for speaking up for themselves and their classmates," said Port Jervis Middle School Principal Andrew Marotta

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deerpark police at 845-856-4333.