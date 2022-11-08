Mother and 17-month-old daughter injured in Peekskill crash

A crash on Route 9 in Peekskill Monday injured a woman from upper Westchester and her 17-month-old daughter, according to police.

They were both sent to Westchester Medical Center for medical attention.

MORE: Police: Woman loses control of car, crashes on Route 9 in Peekskill

While News 12 has learned the girl was not seriously hurt, police are not releasing the woman’s condition.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 6 p.m., south of the exit for Louisa Street. Police say the car was nearly broken in half.

The Westchester County accident reconstruction team is working to determine what caused the crash.

Southbound Route 9 was reopened around 11 p.m. Monday.