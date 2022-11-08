Read full article on original website
SNN. BZ
4d ago
He's a serial burglar because he is a confidential informant. Well he continues snitching on his competitors, He can continue robbing people for years and years with impunity.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOKV
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
click orlando
Stepdad shoots PS4 during argument with stepson, Altamonte Springs police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 video game console during an argument with his stepson, according to the police department. Police said the stepson told them his stepfather — Byron Haynes — was yelling...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company
Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building. According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Florida teen arrested after threatening to become next mass shooter, deputies say
A 15-year-old Florida boy was arrested after he posted threats online saying he was going to become the next mass shooter, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
click orlando
Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
wufe967.com
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida murderer Michael Townson, who confessed to killing Linda Little in 1991 said he fatally choked the 43-year-old woman after meeting her at a hotel bar on Atlantic Avenue more than three decades ago. Townson, a 53-year-old from Orlando, is already serving life in prison for the 2007 murder of...
Shooting outside Orlando high school football game leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A shooting near a football game between Jones High School and Wekiva High School in Orlando, Florida left one man dead and two others injured Saturday evening.
niceville.com
Florida man convicted of robbing banks while living at halfway house
FLORIDA — A jury has convicted a federal prisoner of the robbery of three banks and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to...
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
Sheriff: Orange County boy, 17, accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they have arrested a 17-year-old after he killed a pregnant 16-year-old who was reported missing. Deputies said 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of De’Shayla Ferguson. Ferguson was found shot to death in Pine Hills...
WESH
FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-4 reopens in Seminole County after 2 hurt in rollover crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has part of the eastbound I-4 shut down for several hours Friday morning. I-4 is now reopened in Seminole County. Seminole County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled during the collision. Officials said...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors request lenient sentencing for ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for a reduced sentence for disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg because of his help in other prosecutions and investigations. On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to sentence Greenberg to less than the mandatory 12-year...
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
click orlando
2 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County crash on Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were killed Thursday in a crash on the Florida Turnpike that involved a pickup truck and a stationary tow truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported southbound at 5:44 a.m. near mile marker 266 (State Road 408), troopers said.
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
Fox News
860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2