ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 12

Dolly Wright
4d ago

It seems to me that the prosecutors finally got it right with this incident! Dressed as Michael Myers? Really? How terrifying!

Reply
8
AP_000096.4a37e4aa7b1843b88099c1b3eb627f5e.0444
4d ago

What landlord would go out of his way wearing a costume that is for Halloween over a month before the holiday and threaten his tenants? It sucks he died, he needed some serious help. But he literally brought this on himself…

Reply
5
Greg Koch
4d ago

prosecutors and judges that that don't do what they should especially in a case like this should spend some time in prison as well as the suspect

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR
The Oregonian

Man who fired at deputies during chase from Troutdale to Portland pleads guilty to attempted murder

A Vancouver man who fired off shots at two Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies during a car chase pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and first-degree robbery. The deputies were pursuing Joseph M. Conn after the 49-year-old and two accomplices grabbed piles of “high-end merchandise” from the Rack Room Shoes shop at the Troutdale Outlet Mall on April 12, according to court records.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Charges dropped against three Portland teens arrested in Mount Tabor arson investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against three Portland teenagers arrested in connection with a string of fires on Mount Tabor over the summer. On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed a single count of first-degree arson against 18-year-old Samuel Perkins. Last month, a similar felony charge was dismissed against 18-year-old Malik Hares. A third suspect, Wayne Chen, had his charges dropped shortly after the three teenagers were arrested in September.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
kptv.com

Suspicious Lloyd District death determined to be homicide: PPB

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed a suspicious death in the Lloyd District has been determined to be a homicide. According to police, officers were dispatched to a welfare check in a Lloyd District parking lot on Nov. 4 at 11:25 p.m. Arriving officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Six More Arrests Have Been Made Following Burglary at Gun Shop

Six more arrests have been made following a burglary at a Washington County gun shop last month. Officials say all of the suspects were connected to the crime that happened at Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes back on October 21st. Five people were previously arrested in the days after the burglary where more than 30 weapons were stolen. So far, 11 handguns and a shotgun have been recovered.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale shoplifter pleads guilty to attempted murder

Joseph Michael Conn, 49, fired at deputies after fleeing from the Troutdale Outlet Mall.A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to four charges related to a Troutdale shoplifting incident that resulted in shots being fired at Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies. Joseph Michael Conn's plea agreement of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first degree attempted robbery with a firearm and recklessly endangering another person includes a 12.5-year prison sentence, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, Nov. 10. His sentencing is scheduled for January of 2023. The incident took place in April when a...
TROUTDALE, OR
Fox News

Fox News

860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy