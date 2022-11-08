Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Rod Serling ‘Dimension Of Imagination’ Center Proposed For Binghamton
The Triple Cities area has a lot to be proud of. Many industries got their start here. Sadly some are no longer here, but nonetheless, they made an impact on our community and the world as well like IBM and Endicott-Johnson. Many people who have roots in the Triple Cities...
Former Binghamton Area Restaurants We Really Miss
I have lived in the Binghamton area for a total of 43 years. First for 3 years, left for 2 years, came back, and been here ever since. In that time, I have witnessed a lot of restaurants that have come and gone. The first restaurant I went to was...
Rollover crash last night in Binghamton
Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.
Binghamton’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner Returns to “Normal”
The Binghamton City School District is announcing that the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by honor students and other volunteers at the high school, will return to its full in-person service. Residents have been gathering for a shared Thanksgiving Day feast for...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence in Binghamton
Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing on Lydia Street. An eyewitness told Fox40 crew at the scene they witnessed an altercation between two men, during which one stabbed the other. The crewmember on the scene says a man is on a balcony of a residence talking to...
Binghamton Business Operator Blasts City Code Enforcement
A Binghamton business operator appeared in City Court to respond to a summons issued for an alleged code enforcement violation. Edward Hickey said the citation involved a missing downspout on a three-story mixed-use building at 95 Main Street. He said the issue has been addressed. Hickey entered a "not guilty"...
localsyr.com
Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
whcuradio.com
Lane closure Tuesday, Wednesday on W. State St.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas main work on West State Street in Ithaca will keep a lane closed today and tomorrow. Between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, the street will be reduced to one lane between the 800 and 1000 blocks of West State. No detour is listed. Expect some delays.
WKTV
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
WETM
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
Latest numbers, November 8th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases continues to decrease as we head through the week.
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
wskg.org
Democrat Lea Webb declares victory over Republican Rich David in state Senate race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 4:40 P.M. Rich David conceded to Lea Webb on Wednesday. Democrat Lea Webb declared victory over her opponent Republican Rich David in the race for New York’s 52nd State Senate District Tuesday night. Webb leads by less than two percentage points, or 1,500 votes, according to election...
What To Watch On Thanksgiving Day In Binghamton
Welcome to November. How often have you heard, "Where has the year gone?" Yes, I have been guilty of saying that as well. But you must admit, sometimes it feels like the year has gone by fast. I guess it's just a 'getting older' thing. November of course, brings us...
Newswatch 16
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0