United Way of Acadiana accepting nominations for Teacher Awards

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Nominations for the 2023 United Way of Acadiana Teacher Awards are being accepted now through Dec. 16.

The awards will recognize educators who are academically inspiring, dedicated to their students’ success, and are resilient and creative in their profession. Categories for awards include: Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and Inspirational. All nominees must be active, full-time educators in Lafayette parish. The educator may be employed at a public, charter, private, or parochial school.

To win a Teacher Award, nominees will be recognized at a surprise Pin Patrol. In order to be selected as a finalist, nominees will be required to provide the committee with additional information about their educational achievements.

All nominated teachers and finalists will be celebrated at an in-person ceremony during Education Festivities Week on March 16.

To nominate an educator, visit the Teacher Awards page on United Way of Acadiana’s website.

