ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

United Way of Acadiana accepting nominations for Teacher Awards

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIkFX_0j3DcbjK00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Nominations for the 2023 United Way of Acadiana Teacher Awards are being accepted now through Dec. 16.

The awards will recognize educators who are academically inspiring, dedicated to their students’ success, and are resilient and creative in their profession. Categories for awards include: Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and Inspirational. All nominees must be active, full-time educators in Lafayette parish. The educator may be employed at a public, charter, private, or parochial school.

Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft

To win a Teacher Award, nominees will be recognized at a surprise Pin Patrol. In order to be selected as a finalist, nominees will be required to provide the committee with additional information about their educational achievements.

All nominated teachers and finalists will be celebrated at an in-person ceremony during Education Festivities Week on March 16.

To nominate an educator, visit the Teacher Awards page on United Way of Acadiana’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy