Our Recreation Sheriff Rides Off After 37 Years

Sally Rogol, the superintendent of Rye Recreation, retires this coming week after 37 years of service. It is the only full time job she has ever had, hired in 1985 for $16,100. “Best place in the world to work,” said Rogol, when asked the first thing that comes to mind...
Council Chambers Fills for Veterans Day

Under the threat of impending rain, the council chambers of Rye City Hall filled with residents on Veterans Day to pay respects and honor those who have served. Veterans Day ceremonies in Rye have been held since 1919. The program was run by American Legion Post 128 and emceed by...
Council Election Waiting on Absentee Ballots

As of now, the Rye City Council race is waiting on the absentee ballots to determine the winner. The campaigns were not clear on exactly when they would hear from the Board of Elections – it is possible the process can take a couple of weeks. Neither candidate has declared victory or conceded as of this writing.
