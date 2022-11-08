ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Todd Glaser and partners list Palm Beach’s Tarpon Island for $218M

There’s a new trophy up for grabs. Todd Glaser and his partners listed the renovated mansion at 10 Tarpon Isle for $218 million, Bloomberg reported. The historic estate was built in 1930 on a 2.3-acre private man-made island, dubbed Tarpon Island. If sold for its asking price, it will set a new residential price record for all of Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
Michael Shvo and Jeff Greene talk distress, opportunities in office

The office building, once the pinnacle of commercial real estate, now feels more like a liability. Inflation, rising interest rates and remote work have left the asset class uniquely exposed to declines in valuation. Vultures are starting to circle for distress. But Michael Shvo still sees opportunities. The developer bought...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Collaborate. Build. Celebrate. MGM Construction Group is Building its Presence in South Florida

Presenting two incomparable living opportunities coming to South Florida in 2023 and 2025. MGM Construction Group, a newly formed, highly experienced South Florida-based commercial and residential construction firm, is bringing two luxury mixed-use assets to Broward County. MGM Construction Group’s principals have more than 45+ years of commercial construction experience,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

