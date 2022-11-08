There’s a new trophy up for grabs. Todd Glaser and his partners listed the renovated mansion at 10 Tarpon Isle for $218 million, Bloomberg reported. The historic estate was built in 1930 on a 2.3-acre private man-made island, dubbed Tarpon Island. If sold for its asking price, it will set a new residential price record for all of Florida.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO