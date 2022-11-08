ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Radio 1360 AM

96.1 The Eagle

RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?

RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
94.3 Lite FM

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Q 105.7

Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
96.1 The Eagle

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WGRZ TV

Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day. DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term. DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously...
95.3 Big Kat

These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest

New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
thecity.nyc

Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
94.3 Lite FM

Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
13 WHAM

Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
