RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?
RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
94.3 Lite FM
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Hurricane Type Rain For New York State This Week
It is November and that should mean we are talking turkey, holiday decorations and deals and the threat of snow! While all of those are in play this month here in New York State, we can add hurricane type rain to the list of discussions. The forecast for the next...
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
WGRZ TV
Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day. DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term. DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously...
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
94.3 Lite FM
Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State
Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
13 WHAM
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
