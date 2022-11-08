ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
protos.com

50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
Fortune

Feds say they seized 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin after a 10-year search￼

After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
msn.com

American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
The Independent

Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach

Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
