Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
protos.com
50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self
In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
Feds say they seized 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin after a 10-year search￼
After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
