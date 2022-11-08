Tickets on sale for Cirque du Soleil 2023: Here’s when it’s coming to North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can now get your tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo production.

Corteo means cortege in Italian, which is a joyous procession. This production will bring the passion for acting and the grace of acrobatics to a head as the audience will be plunged into the world between heaven and earth.

If you missed out when Cirque came to Fort Worth, this is your opportunity to see them again.

The production will make a top in Frisco from May 17-23 in 2023 making it their first time performing at Comerica Center.

