ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Tickets on sale for Cirque du Soleil 2023: Here’s when it’s coming to North Texas

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENv9R_0j3DbaoO00

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can now get your tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo production.

Corteo means cortege in Italian, which is a joyous procession. This production will bring the passion for acting and the grace of acrobatics to a head as the audience will be plunged into the world between heaven and earth.

If you missed out when Cirque came to Fort Worth, this is your opportunity to see them again.

The production will make a top in Frisco from May 17-23 in 2023 making it their first time performing at Comerica Center.

Learn more by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8

Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

18th Annual Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

Get ready to walk into a winter wonderland this holiday season right in our backyard. Gaylord Texan resort in grapevine will host its 18th annual lone star Christmas featuring 2-million holiday lights, 15-thousand ornaments, a 54-foot Christmas tree and the return of the popular ice!. Attractions with ice skating, snow...
GRAPEVINE, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Now open: Bad Chicken

Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Great Hat Article

Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy