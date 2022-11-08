Read full article on original website
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Forget Your Passwords, New Jersey Is Getting Ready To Go Password Free
Did you know that the average American manages over 90 passwords? It has really gotten out of hand so the big dogs decided that we can do better. Are you ready for this? Passwords are going to be a thing of the past. It’s true. Apple, Google, and Microsoft say...
TechRadar
Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign
Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
protocol.com
When hackers come for biometric login data, Okta now has a countermove
Okta has developed a new capability for its passwordless authentication system aimed at countering the illegitimate use of biometric login data, a move meant to head off a potential route for malicious actors who are becoming increasingly sneaky in their phishing attempts. "Threat actors are getting better and more sophisticated,...
TechCrunch
Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts
Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians’ health data
Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated. In...
How To Hack a Facebook Account
Hacking a Facebook account is surprisingly easy. All you need is a basic understanding of computer networks and some hacking skills. With these, you can easily gain access to someone's Facebook account and start snooping around. If you're interested in hacking a Facebook account, there are two primary methods you can use.
Twitter is introducing new ‘official’ label for some already verified accounts
Twitter plans to add a grey “official” label to some verified accounts when it launches its revamped $8 subscription service, the company said on Wednesday.The new “official” label is not available for purchase and not all previously verified accounts will get it, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, said.“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Ms Crawford tweeted.“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are...
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
Reporter creates social media accounts for fake Americans to show "how we're being targeted" with disinformation
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media - even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring's imagination. She...
AdWeek
Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target...
3 Online Safety Tips Experts Recommend To Protect Your Personal Data From Hackers
If you own a phone or computer you are vulnerable to hacking attempts — it’s that simple. But having an online presence needn’t come with intense stress and anxiety, either. As long as you are aware of the main ways hackers gain entry into your device to snag your personal data you can cut them off at the starting line. Christofer Hoff, CSTO of LastPass, a leading password manager, let SHEFinds.com in on three online safety tips that experts recommend to protect your personal data from hackers. These tips are easy to employ and can keep you so much safer.
The Verge
A tiny company with a UPS Store address could help the government get around browser security
A report from The Washington Post has raised doubts about a root certificate authority used by Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and other tech companies with ties to US intelligence. The company in question, called TrustCor, works as a root certificate authority to validate the trustworthiness of websites — and while the report found no concrete evidence of wrongdoing, it raised significant questions about the company’s trustworthiness.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
TechSpot
Microsoft's November 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes 6 zero-day security flaws
TL;DR: Microsoft has released the latest series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most crucial updates concern six zero-day flaws, including two Exchange bugs discovered in September which are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Every second Tuesday of the month...
TechCrunch
Twitter blocks new accounts from its $8 verified tier
I should stress that this is ‘as of this writing,’ since the pace of change is such over at Twitter HQ right now that what may be true as I type these words may not be by the time I add the period to the end of this sentence. That’s because Musk has overtly said the company will be doing “lots of dumb things in coming months” with an attitude of rapid iteration based on results.
TechSpot
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.” A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. He followed that Thursday with his first “all-hands” meeting answering workers’ concerns. Before that, many were relying on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future. “Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message,” wrote Musk, before he described a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money. “Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”
Salesforce is planning to slash as many as 2,500 jobs, according to a report
Earlier this year, the cloud software provider slowed hiring and put a hold on recruiting for some open roles, Insider reported.
TechSpot
