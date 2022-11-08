Read full article on original website
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?
All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
NBA
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic fined $15K for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter of the...
NBA
What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?
Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA
Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pistons 108
The shorthanded Celtics had their hands full Saturday night against a young Pistons team eager for payback after suffering a loss at TD Garden just three nights prior. However, Boston was able to fight its way out of trouble thanks to a 3-point flurry to close out the third quarter, which paved the way for its sixth straight win.
NBA
Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return
LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
NBA
How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym
Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: How Will Hardy got the Jazz to buy in
The Jazz’s style takes after their head coach - Will Hardy. The former Gregg Popovich assistant has established a culture that knows what it needs to do to win. JP explained what’s behind the coach’s success this season. “We have to be a very hard playing, aggressive,...
NBA
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash
While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106
Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
NBA
A new look into Hoops for Troops: Service on and off the court
If we know anything about our military, we know that they never stop serving. Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not only a commitment, but a way of life. For us, this doesn’t go unnoticed. To avid hoopers or loyal NBA fans, the term “Hoops...
NBA
"He's A Really Smart Player" | Conley Thriving As The Man Leading Utah's Potent Offense
Before Utah faced off with Atlanta on Wednesday in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league, I tabbed the battle between Mike Conley and Dejounte Murray as the key matchup. Both are talented players, but their true greatness lies in their ability to be a calming...
NBA
Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition Jersey Ranks High In Multiple Power Rankings
The 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms have finally launched with 29 out of the 30 teams in the NBA releasing new jerseys showcasing stories and the rich history that each city has to offer. Similar to weekly team rankings, many media outlets have created their own power rankings but this time comparing each team's City Edition uniform. The Blazers' "Uniquely Portland" design features the iconic PDX Carpet surely to catch the eye of those who ever walked through the Portland International Airport.
NBA
JT Carries Shorthanded C’s Past Pistons on 2nd Night of B2B
If you need to see an example of why Jayson Tatum should be at the forefront of the never-too-early MVP conversation, then look no further than his performance from Saturday night. The Boston Celtics flew to Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back without three of their starters –...
NBA
"Credit To Them" | Utah Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak With Loss To Washington
The road weariness finally caught up to the Jazz. Playing their fifth of six games on the road, Utah ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and saw its four-game winning streak end. The Jazz fell 121-112 to Washington on Saturday evening. "We lost this game with our defensive...
NBA
No starters on Pelicans injury report for Saturday's game against Houston
HOUSTON (2-10) Wednesday loss at Toronto. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold On In Overtime Behind Butler’s Brilliance
1. Coming in at 3-9 with their two best players out, Charlotte represented an opportunity for the HEAT to start balancing out their own record and Miami did what they needed to do in order to secure a 117-112 victory in overtime. Were they perfect? No. But the regular season is about finding ways to win when you don’t play your absolute best, especially when that includes some ice-cold shooting from the perimeter.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 12, 2022
Game 2 of a six-game homestand is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the Houston Rockets as the guest. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7. Nationally and outside the New Orleans broadcast territory, Rockets-Pelicans is available on NBA TV. Tickets are available. Read Friday’s injury report....
