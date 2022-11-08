ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?

All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start

It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

LeBron James downplays injury concerns after Lakers' loss

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James walked into the interview room without showing a noticeable limp. Moments later, the Lakers’ star expressed optimism about his health. “I feel good, besides the injury,” James said. The Lakers said James has left leg soreness after he missed the final 5:41,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA

What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?

Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA

Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pistons 108

The shorthanded Celtics had their hands full Saturday night against a young Pistons team eager for payback after suffering a loss at TD Garden just three nights prior. However, Boston was able to fight its way out of trouble thanks to a 3-point flurry to close out the third quarter, which paved the way for its sixth straight win.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return

LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym

Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Roundball Roundup: How Will Hardy got the Jazz to buy in

The Jazz’s style takes after their head coach - Will Hardy. The former Gregg Popovich assistant has established a culture that knows what it needs to do to win. JP explained what’s behind the coach’s success this season. “We have to be a very hard playing, aggressive,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash

While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106

Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition Jersey Ranks High In Multiple Power Rankings

The 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms have finally launched with 29 out of the 30 teams in the NBA releasing new jerseys showcasing stories and the rich history that each city has to offer. Similar to weekly team rankings, many media outlets have created their own power rankings but this time comparing each team's City Edition uniform. The Blazers' "Uniquely Portland" design features the iconic PDX Carpet surely to catch the eye of those who ever walked through the Portland International Airport.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

JT Carries Shorthanded C’s Past Pistons on 2nd Night of B2B

If you need to see an example of why Jayson Tatum should be at the forefront of the never-too-early MVP conversation, then look no further than his performance from Saturday night. The Boston Celtics flew to Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back without three of their starters –...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: HEAT Hold On In Overtime Behind Butler’s Brilliance

1. Coming in at 3-9 with their two best players out, Charlotte represented an opportunity for the HEAT to start balancing out their own record and Miami did what they needed to do in order to secure a 117-112 victory in overtime. Were they perfect? No. But the regular season is about finding ways to win when you don’t play your absolute best, especially when that includes some ice-cold shooting from the perimeter.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 12, 2022

Game 2 of a six-game homestand is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with the Houston Rockets as the guest. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7. Nationally and outside the New Orleans broadcast territory, Rockets-Pelicans is available on NBA TV. Tickets are available. Read Friday’s injury report....
HOUSTON, TX

