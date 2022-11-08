Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 2022
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Graphics Benchmark: Serious gamers will likely be aiming for over 100 fps at all times and for that...
Ubisoft may be bringing its games back to Steam
Something to look forward to: Ubisoft has been one of the biggest PC game companies to withhold titles from Steam over the last few years. If the studio reverses the policy, it would continue an industry-wide swing back toward Steam among publishers after Epic Games and others challenged its dominance.
Atari's 50th anniversary celebration gives players a hands-on lesson in video gaming history
Highly anticipated: The Atari 2600 was my first exposure to video games in the early 1980s. It drove my infatuation with gaming, a hobby I still love today. More importantly, it ignited my lifelong love for emerging technology. Now, thanks to Atari's recently released Atari 50, fellow enthusiasts everywhere have the opportunity to revisit the games and platforms that paved the way for today's biggest titles.
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
New AMD bundle offers Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol with RX 6000 graphics cards
Something to look forward to: After announcing the first Radeon 7000 graphics cards, AMD has revealed its latest ploy to clear out RX 6000 GPU stock. The new promotion resembles one AMD is running to move Ryzen 5000 CPUs in light of weak Ryzen 7000 sales. From now until February,...
Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation works surprisingly well with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn't say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
Microsoft is testing new ads in Windows 11
Facepalm: If there's one thing Windows 11 could use, it's ads appearing in the operating system—said no one other than Microsoft. The Redmond firm appears to be testing a feature in preview builds that shows ads for its services in the flyout menu, where users can sign out or lock the system.
Nvidia expected to rebrand canceled RTX 4080 12GB as RTX 4070 Ti for January launch
Rumor mill: With the RTX 4080 arriving next week, many are wondering what has become of the 12GB version of the card that Nvidia "unlaunched" last month following consumer backlash. According to a regular hardware leaker, the RTX 4080 12GB will land in January with a new name: the RTX 4070 Ti.
The Best Value Gaming CPU: 13600K vs 12600K vs 7600X vs 5800X3D vs 5600X
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After reviewing Intel's newest mainstream CPU, the Core i5-13600K, we concluded it's an excellent value CPU and probably the best all-rounder you can purchase right now for less than $400. However, when looking purely at gaming as we know many of you do, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a strong contender, too, as is the Zen 3-based 5800X3D, 5600X, and even Intel's own previous-gen 12600K can be put in contention if you're looking to maximize frames while spending less.
New aircraft and display technologies land in Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th anniversary update
Why it matters: Microsoft Flight Simulator has provided gaming and simulation enthusiasts with some of the most impressive visuals and accurate aircraft recreations available since its release in 1982. The company recently celebrated the sim's 40th birthday with another feature-filled update, expanding the already impressive selection of planes, airports, and locations. It also includes FSR and DLSS updates to ensure users have the best possible visual experience.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0