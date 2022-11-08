TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After reviewing Intel's newest mainstream CPU, the Core i5-13600K, we concluded it's an excellent value CPU and probably the best all-rounder you can purchase right now for less than $400. However, when looking purely at gaming as we know many of you do, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a strong contender, too, as is the Zen 3-based 5800X3D, 5600X, and even Intel's own previous-gen 12600K can be put in contention if you're looking to maximize frames while spending less.

5 DAYS AGO