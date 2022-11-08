Read full article on original website
Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound
Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
Democrats hold Senate majority — and the House is still in play
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a get out the vote campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) Four full days after Election Day, the improbable 2022 midterms have reached their penultimate chapter in dramatic fashion, with confirmation that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.
Phys.org
What happens if a country fails to comply with EU environmental legislation?
There are different environmental directives in the European Union that member states must comply with. But they do not always do so. Sometimes states fail to take adequate measures to, for example, protect vulnerable ecosystems and species or prevent pollution. So what happens then? Can the EU impose a fine?
Phys.org
70-plus seems the new 50 for male politicians, but they're threatening the world order
Joe Biden is turning 80 soon. Russia's Vladimir Putin is 70; India's Narendra Modi is 72, while China's Xi Jinping at 69 is the youngest of the rulers of the major world powers. None are planning to retire. Brazil just elected a 77-year-old as its new president, while Israel's incoming...
Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Phys.org
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The top U.S. negotiator indicated that a planned meeting...
Phys.org
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
‘Victory and vindication’: Chuck Schumer celebrates Democrats holding the Senate
Chuck Schumer says the Democrats retaining control of the Senate is a “victory and a vindication” for the party.Catherine Cortez Masto’s election in Nevada means the Democrats will hold the Senate for another two years, shocking those who were confident of a “red wave.”“The American people rejected the anti-Democratic extremist MAGA Republicans,” the Senate majority leader saidIn his address, he also said their “strong candidates beat some very flawed challengers who had no faith in Democracy.”“As the MAGA Republicans stoked fear and division, Democrats were talking about how we will deliver.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?Mark Kelly’s reelection brings Democrats one seat away from Senate controlMidterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
Phys.org
US targets fossil fuel 'super-emitters' of methane
On the hunt for the methane "super-emitters", US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a plan to plug oil and gas leaks and tighten regulation as several global emitters vowed to step up efforts to slash pollution of the powerful greenhouse gas. Methane, released from the oil and gas, waste...
