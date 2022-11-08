ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2023 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights. Dante Moore, the linchpin of Oregon's recruiting class, came through in the fourth quarter when Martin Luther King High School (Michigan) needed him most.
College football Power Rankings after Week 11

In a season full of upsets, Week 11 was a return to normalcy as the top 10 only saw one defeat this week -- sorry, Oregon. Georgia kept rolling in its title defense with a comfortable win against Mississippi State to clinch a spot in the SEC title game while LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to clinch the SEC West and a date with the Bulldogs in early December.
Bears' Cole Kmet scores on 50-yard pass; second TD vs. Lions

CHICAGO - The drought is over forChicago Bearstight end Cole Kmet. Prior to Chicago's Week 8 loss at Dallas, Kmet had gone 28 straight games without a receiving touchdown. Kmet then recorded his first TD reception of 2022 against the Cowboys. In each of the last two weeks, the third-year tight end has two receiving touchdowns, including a 50-yard pass he caught from quarterbackJustin Fields in the third quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lionsto put Chicago up 24-10.
NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts

We've hit the midway point of the2022 NFL season. Nine weeks down, nine to go. The first half was filled with surprises, from teams on unexpected playoff tracks to struggling veteran quarterbacks. But a lot can still happen over the two months remaining in the regular season. So we asked...
Bears' Cole Kmet, Justin Fields provide offensive fireworks

