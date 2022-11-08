CHICAGO - The drought is over forChicago Bearstight end Cole Kmet. Prior to Chicago's Week 8 loss at Dallas, Kmet had gone 28 straight games without a receiving touchdown. Kmet then recorded his first TD reception of 2022 against the Cowboys. In each of the last two weeks, the third-year tight end has two receiving touchdowns, including a 50-yard pass he caught from quarterbackJustin Fields in the third quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lionsto put Chicago up 24-10.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO