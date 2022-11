Before feasting on your favorite Thanksgiving entrees and sides, complete a rewarding workout and run for cancer. To raise money for Lifespan Cancer Institute, CORE Fitness, a Providence-based gym and fitness center, is hosting their fifteenth annual Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown on November 24. Attendees are to start off their morning with a forty-five minute workout at 7:30 a.m., followed by a four-mile walk or run at 8:30 a.m. The route for the run goes down to Rhode Island Hospital – where there will be a water stop – before looping back around and returning back to CORE in the East Side of Providence.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO