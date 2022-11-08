Golden Knights faceoff: Seeking 8th straight victory in visit to Toronto

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on a seven-game win streak and they face a team that has goaltending injury issues.

The Leafs’ top two netminders, Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray, are out with injuries. Samsonov hurt his knee Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Boston, and Murray is on long-term injury reserve. Samsonov is out for a week, after being placed on IR. Despite injuries at goaltender, Toronto is on a three-game winning streak, with wins over the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes since a loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Expect Erik Kallgren to start against the Knights. The Leafs started Keith Petruzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

The Knights are coming off an offensive outburst on Saturday in a 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Adin Hill was in goal, improving his record to 5-0-0 with a .925 save percentage. His goals-against average increased to 2.17 in the first game this season in which the Knights gave up more than three goals.

Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs

Faceoff: 4 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

4 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Golden Knights 11-2; Maple Leafs 7-4-2

: Golden Knights 11-2; Maple Leafs 7-4-2 Notes: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games without pay for boarding Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in Montreal on Saturday, the NHL announced Monday. The suspension will cost Anderson $59,459.46.

