"She has an old soul. Everyone has always said that about her." So says Meg Ruller, the owner of Maple, a yellow Labrador retriever with undeniably soulful brown eyes. Born and bred for a life of service, in her early years, Maple worked alongside two children with autism. Later, she joined Ruller's family, and under her care, Maple became a therapy dog, visiting the Ronald McDonald House to boost the spirits of children facing illness and their families.

2 DAYS AGO