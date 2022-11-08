ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change

Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
Phys.org

A FLASH of radiation may pave the way toward new cancer care for people and pets alike

"She has an old soul. Everyone has always said that about her." So says Meg Ruller, the owner of Maple, a yellow Labrador retriever with undeniably soulful brown eyes. Born and bred for a life of service, in her early years, Maple worked alongside two children with autism. Later, she joined Ruller's family, and under her care, Maple became a therapy dog, visiting the Ronald McDonald House to boost the spirits of children facing illness and their families.
Phys.org

Mindfulness techniques could help improve health of environment

Techniques to improve mental health and well-being, such as mindfulness and meditation, may also encourage people to look after the environment, researchers have found. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health and from researchers at the Universities of York, Reading and Surrey, examined the link between ego and how people look after their surroundings.

