Phys.org
Children motivated by morality rather than social norms when it comes to question of eating animals, according to study
Children draw strongly upon moral principles and concerns when they consider whether it is right or wrong to consume meat and animal products. New research has shown that youngsters are highly conscious of animal welfare, regardless of whether they deem it acceptable to eat animals or their products. Adults, by...
Business Insider
Animal shelters say they're 'beyond capacity' as more people give up their pets due to soaring inflation
Animal shelters across the US say they are full due to rising inflation and housing insecurity. A looming recession could make things worse.
Phys.org
Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
Phys.org
Rats bopping to the beat in video demonstrate innate beat synchronization in animals for the first time
Accurately moving to a musical beat was thought to be a skill innately unique to humans. However, new research now shows that rats also have this ability. The optimal tempo for nodding along was found to depend on the time constant in the brain (the speed at which our brains can respond to something), which is similar across all species.
Phys.org
A FLASH of radiation may pave the way toward new cancer care for people and pets alike
"She has an old soul. Everyone has always said that about her." So says Meg Ruller, the owner of Maple, a yellow Labrador retriever with undeniably soulful brown eyes. Born and bred for a life of service, in her early years, Maple worked alongside two children with autism. Later, she joined Ruller's family, and under her care, Maple became a therapy dog, visiting the Ronald McDonald House to boost the spirits of children facing illness and their families.
Phys.org
Mindfulness techniques could help improve health of environment
Techniques to improve mental health and well-being, such as mindfulness and meditation, may also encourage people to look after the environment, researchers have found. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health and from researchers at the Universities of York, Reading and Surrey, examined the link between ego and how people look after their surroundings.
