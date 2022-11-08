Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 11-15)
Destiny 2's weekend PvP mode, Trials of Osiris, is now live. If you're looking for some of the most high-level multiplayer action in the game, or you just want to have some fun in the 3v3 format mode, you can grab a Trials pass from Saint-14 in the Tower, get your best kit ready, and take a chance at winning a perfect run that will reward you with a coveted weapon when you're done. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
Super Mario Galaxy Showed Us Something The Series Hadn't Before, And Hasn't Since
Super Mario Galaxy is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, November 12, 2022. Below, we take a look at how its unique setting gave it a special sense of wonder that set it apart from other Mario games. Mario Galaxy offers a melancholy vision of the stars, far from the Saturday...
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre Reborn Review - 4D Chess
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Tactics Ogre is a landmark game in the evolution of the strategy-RPG genre, yet it's never quite received the appreciation it deserves outside of Japan. Part of this has to do with the long shadow cast by its directly-inspired and much-beloved younger sibling, Final Fantasy Tactics. Despite receiving an incredible remake in 2011, PSP exclusivity once again limited the audience for Tactics Ogre. Now, with the release of the HD and massively revamped Tactics Ogre Reborn on every platform under the sun, Square Enix is taking steps to correct a long-standing injustice--though some quibbles with presentation and gameplay changes keep this from being the definitive version of the all-time classic.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Destiny 2's favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This...
Gamespot
Meet The Experts Who Bring Your Old CRT TVs Back To Life
If you're a gamer of a certain age, you likely have fond memories of playing your favorite retro console in front of a boxy TV. However, while many gamers have kept their old consoles around--or bought them back from garage sales and eBay auctions--CRT (cathode ray tube) TVs are largely an abandoned relic of the past. You can likely find dozens of examples gathering dust at your local thrift store, garbage dump, or perhaps even your grandmother's house. But are they actually worse than your cheap LED replacement, or do they deserve a second chance at life? According to the enthusiasts who work tirelessly to repair them, they're more than just a relic--they're the best way to play decades of classic games.
Gamespot
The 8BitDo Ultimate Is Even Better Than The Switch Pro Controller
Third-party controller manufacturer 8BitDo has released no shortage of great controllers for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, but many of them fall into the category of "situational" options–controllers that are ideal for certain games and genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Switch controller is a different beast. Not only does it have superb ergonomics, pro-style features, and customization galore, but it also comes with a charging stand and can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz.
Gamespot
How To Build A MiSTer, The Ultimate Retro Gaming Box
From humble RetroPie setups to the pricey Analogue Pocket, retro gaming boxes are big business these days. The current crop of gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are great machines in their own right, but they don't offer much in the way of retro goodness--especially compared to standalone emulators. As such, if you're looking to revisit the past on your TV, building a dedicated retro box is probably the right move.
