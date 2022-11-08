Read full article on original website
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
Available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC on November 11. Coming to the VCS. It was 1972... "American Pie" was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you'll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.
Super Mario Galaxy Showed Us Something The Series Hadn't Before, And Hasn't Since
Super Mario Galaxy is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, November 12, 2022. Below, we take a look at how its unique setting gave it a special sense of wonder that set it apart from other Mario games. Mario Galaxy offers a melancholy vision of the stars, far from the Saturday...
Tactics Ogre Reborn Review - 4D Chess
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Tactics Ogre is a landmark game in the evolution of the strategy-RPG genre, yet it's never quite received the appreciation it deserves outside of Japan. Part of this has to do with the long shadow cast by its directly-inspired and much-beloved younger sibling, Final Fantasy Tactics. Despite receiving an incredible remake in 2011, PSP exclusivity once again limited the audience for Tactics Ogre. Now, with the release of the HD and massively revamped Tactics Ogre Reborn on every platform under the sun, Square Enix is taking steps to correct a long-standing injustice--though some quibbles with presentation and gameplay changes keep this from being the definitive version of the all-time classic.
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Meet The Experts Who Bring Your Old CRT TVs Back To Life
If you're a gamer of a certain age, you likely have fond memories of playing your favorite retro console in front of a boxy TV. However, while many gamers have kept their old consoles around--or bought them back from garage sales and eBay auctions--CRT (cathode ray tube) TVs are largely an abandoned relic of the past. You can likely find dozens of examples gathering dust at your local thrift store, garbage dump, or perhaps even your grandmother's house. But are they actually worse than your cheap LED replacement, or do they deserve a second chance at life? According to the enthusiasts who work tirelessly to repair them, they're more than just a relic--they're the best way to play decades of classic games.
The 8BitDo Ultimate Is Even Better Than The Switch Pro Controller
Third-party controller manufacturer 8BitDo has released no shortage of great controllers for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, but many of them fall into the category of "situational" options–controllers that are ideal for certain games and genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Switch controller is a different beast. Not only does it have superb ergonomics, pro-style features, and customization galore, but it also comes with a charging stand and can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz.
