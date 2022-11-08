LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular music festival held on Louisville’s waterfront is “taking a pause” in 2023. In a message posted on Facebook, the Forecastle Festival says the pause is because “there are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.⁣”

