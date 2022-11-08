The morning commute is slick with light ice and snow being reported on many roads, especially across northern Minnesota. You’ll want to allow time to first scrape ice off the windshield, then to allow for a slower drive. This weather system is wrapping up, but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect north of Duluth until noon where a glaze of ice and additional snow accumulations up to 2” are possible. Winds won’t be as intense as yesterday, but it’s still breezy out there. A northwest wind develops this morning with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures begin in mid-20s, then highs stay around 10 degrees below average in upper 20s to mid-30s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO