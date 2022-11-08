Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Intersection at Highway 210 and 73 in Cromwell reopens
Construction at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 73 in Carlton County is complete for the 2022 construction season. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, work will resume next spring. MnDOT says the detour signs would be removed sometime on Friday and traffic could proceed as normal through...
Duluth’s natural surface trails closed during annual freeze/thaw cycle
It’s that time of the year. All natural surface, or dirt trails are closed due to the annual fall freeze-thaw cycle. According to the City of Duluth, the trails will be closed until further notice. This is in collaboration with the Superior Hiking Trail Association and the Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores.
Brandon Weatherz: Snow chances shift to the South Shore
The morning commute is slick with light ice and snow being reported on many roads, especially across northern Minnesota. You’ll want to allow time to first scrape ice off the windshield, then to allow for a slower drive. This weather system is wrapping up, but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect north of Duluth until noon where a glaze of ice and additional snow accumulations up to 2” are possible. Winds won’t be as intense as yesterday, but it’s still breezy out there. A northwest wind develops this morning with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures begin in mid-20s, then highs stay around 10 degrees below average in upper 20s to mid-30s.
Duluth Salvation Army continues to serve the community with your support
The Duluth Salvation Army serves so many with food, shelter, and care. One of those people is Chevella Korkalo. She was working six days a week as a housekeeper to pay the rent for her family. But then carbon monoxide forced them out of their apartment. She started searching for...
Packed house at the Veterans Day program at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth
Plenty of patriotic music helped people celebrate Veterans Day on Friday at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth. The keynote speaker was retired Brigadier General Ron Hein, who shared some facts and even did a quiz with the room to help raise awareness about veterans and service to country.
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
Justin Liles: Quiet Weekend, Except the Snow Belt
Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
Authorities say body recovered could be missing Carlton man
A body has been recovered from Rat Lake near McGregor in Aitkin County, according to a release sent on Friday from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the body is presumed to be that of Lucas Dudden. Dudden had been missing from Carlton County since October 25. The...
Touchstone Honoree: Men as Peacemakers
Mega sounds like a big deal, right? And it is for the 100+ kids who are part of the program run by Men as Peacemakers. It stands for Making Equal Genders Awesome. Each week, four youth program specialists spend time with elementary, middle and high school students in Duluth. They...
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
UMD men’s hockey wins in overtime to get split
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking to split their series against Omaha after falling 3-2 on Friday. Ben Steeves was on fire in the game, scoring the go ahead and 2-1 lead taking tally. Omaha tied the game at 2-2 late in the third...
Northlanders put pen to paper signing collegiate NLIs
It was a big day in the Northland for some student-athletes as they signed on the dotted line for the next chapter of their athletic careers. At Cloquet high school, it was a perfect day for Karson Patten to commit to his future, signing his national letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Minnesota State Mankato.
Proctor/Hermantown girl’s hockey wins season opener, Duluth Marshall falls
The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage girl’s hockey team opened the season against Roseville/Mahtomedi. Jane Eckstrom scored the first Mirage goal of the season, assisted by Mya Gunderson. As Proctor/Hermantown won 6-0, six different players scoring each of the goals. Suri Langley made a total of 21 saves in her first varsity...
Esko football falls in state quarterfinal
The Esko football team competed in the Class AAA state quarterfinal on Saturday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF). Makoi Perich scored two touchdowns in the game, including a game tying tally with two seconds left in the third quarter. Esko lead 17-14 in the fourth before the Rebels Waale recorded an 85-yard...
