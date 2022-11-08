Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
TEDxOcala returns this weekend for 8th annual event
TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida this weekend for its 8th annual installment. The event will take place on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
2022 Conservation Summit to discuss expanded transportation systems, growth in Marion County
A conservation summit is being held in Ocala early next week to discuss Marion County’s growth and the expansion of its transportation systems, along with the impact this could have on local horse farms and the equine industry. The transportation systems in Marion County are being expanded to accommodate...
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Monica G. Lackey Harper
Monica G. Lackey Harper, 66, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the home she shared with her loving husband, Michael Harper. The two shared 24 years of love and happiness and were married for 12 years. Monica was born April 9th, 1956, in Martin Kentucky, the...
MCPS School Choice and Community Resource Expo heads to WEC next week
Marion County Public Schools will host its annual School Choice and Community Resource Expo next week at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The event will be held inside WEC’s Expo Center 2, and it will showcase local public schools and the abundance of academic options that are available to students, parents, and families.
Tree Falls On House In Orange Lake After Hurricane Nicole
A home in Orange Lake suffered major damage after Hurricane Nicole when a tree fell on its roof. Thanks to Jay Topczewski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Teresa Beth Salsbury
Teresa Beth Salsbury, 64, of Ocala, Florida passed away November 3, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was born on June 26, 1958, in St. Petersburg, Florida a daughter of Gerald Salsbury and Barbara Whitehead. She was a member of the Expectant Faith World Ministries. Teresa is...
Fort King’s Historic Homesteading series wraps up this weekend with cast iron cooking class
The Fort King National Historic Landmark will wrap up its 2022 Historic Homesteading series this weekend with a cast iron cooking class. The hands-on class will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Participants will learn how to cook meals using cast iron along with the proper care instructions.
Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole
An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Upcoming concert at Reilly Arts Center to feature music of U2
The next concert in the Reilly Arts Center’s Classic Albums Live series is just a week away and will feature a note-for-note performance of Irish rock band U2’s fifth studio album. On Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m., professional musicians will take the stage to perform every tune...
Ocala Electric Utility crews restore power to over 9,700 customers
Ocala Electric Utility is happy to report that power has been fully restored to thousands of customers after all outages caused by Tropical Storm Nicole were closed. On its Facebook page, OEU stated that 146 outages were closed throughout the city, which resulted in a total of 9,723 customers regaining power.
Marion County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole as the system moves out of Marion County. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Tropical Storm Nicole was located around 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa and approximately 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, which now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, is heading northwest at a speed of 15 mph.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors its veterans
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating Veteran’s Day by honoring the men and women who have served this country, including over a dozen veterans who are currently working for the sheriff’s office. In a social media post, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated, “I am proud...
Elderly Ocala man accused of attacking victim with garden hoe at recycling center
An 81-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a man in the face with a garden hoe at the Florida Highlands Recycling Center. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Florida Highlands Recycling Center (8390...
Marion County man arrested after allegedly entering storm-damaged Volusia home through broken window
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) after he was allegedly spotted entering a storm-damaged Daytona Beach home through a broken window. According to a social media post from VCSO, a witness called the sheriff’s office on Friday and reported that a suspicious man...
Man charged with burglary after allegedly threatening homeowner, removing screen door
A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening the occupant of a local residence, urinating on a bedroom window, and removing a screen door from the victim’s home. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 2:40 a.m., OPD officers responded to...
Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala
Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
Over 1,200 Ocala Electric Utility customers without power
Ocala Electric Utility crews are working throughout the city to restore power after multiple outages were caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. On its Facebook page, OEU reported 26 outages affecting a total of 1,232 customers. OEU shared photos of the damages encountered by crew members, including fallen trees and downed power lines, as they work to close the outages.
