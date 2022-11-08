ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

TEDxOcala returns this weekend for 8th annual event

TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida this weekend for its 8th annual installment. The event will take place on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole

This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Monica G. Lackey Harper

Monica G. Lackey Harper, 66, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the home she shared with her loving husband, Michael Harper. The two shared 24 years of love and happiness and were married for 12 years. Monica was born April 9th, 1956, in Martin Kentucky, the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS School Choice and Community Resource Expo heads to WEC next week

Marion County Public Schools will host its annual School Choice and Community Resource Expo next week at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The event will be held inside WEC’s Expo Center 2, and it will showcase local public schools and the abundance of academic options that are available to students, parents, and families.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Teresa Beth Salsbury

Teresa Beth Salsbury, 64, of Ocala, Florida passed away November 3, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was born on June 26, 1958, in St. Petersburg, Florida a daughter of Gerald Salsbury and Barbara Whitehead. She was a member of the Expectant Faith World Ministries. Teresa is...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King’s Historic Homesteading series wraps up this weekend with cast iron cooking class

The Fort King National Historic Landmark will wrap up its 2022 Historic Homesteading series this weekend with a cast iron cooking class. The hands-on class will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Participants will learn how to cook meals using cast iron along with the proper care instructions.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole

An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Upcoming concert at Reilly Arts Center to feature music of U2

The next concert in the Reilly Arts Center’s Classic Albums Live series is just a week away and will feature a note-for-note performance of Irish rock band U2’s fifth studio album. On Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m., professional musicians will take the stage to perform every tune...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews restore power to over 9,700 customers

Ocala Electric Utility is happy to report that power has been fully restored to thousands of customers after all outages caused by Tropical Storm Nicole were closed. On its Facebook page, OEU stated that 146 outages were closed throughout the city, which resulted in a total of 9,723 customers regaining power.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole as the system moves out of Marion County. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Tropical Storm Nicole was located around 105 miles north-northwest of Tampa and approximately 95 miles southeast of Tallahassee, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, which now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, is heading northwest at a speed of 15 mph.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors its veterans

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating Veteran’s Day by honoring the men and women who have served this country, including over a dozen veterans who are currently working for the sheriff’s office. In a social media post, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated, “I am proud...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala

Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Over 1,200 Ocala Electric Utility customers without power

Ocala Electric Utility crews are working throughout the city to restore power after multiple outages were caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. On its Facebook page, OEU reported 26 outages affecting a total of 1,232 customers. OEU shared photos of the damages encountered by crew members, including fallen trees and downed power lines, as they work to close the outages.
OCALA, FL

