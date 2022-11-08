Read full article on original website
How potential JUUL settlement could address teen vaping epidemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Youth vaping continues to be a serious public health threat. CEO and President of Truth Initiative Robin Koval joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how funding from the potential JUUL settlement could help address the problem. Koval was...
Alzheimer’s volunteer raises over $104K in one year for Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wes Milligan, an Alzheimer’s Association board member and local volunteer who raised more than $91,000 to #ENDALZ in 2021, has surpassed his personal goal of raising more than $100,000 in one year as we head into the 2022 Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “When...
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
‘The heart is out for there for veterans.’ Hernando Veterans Day tradition hosts biggest turnout yet
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hundreds of veterans and their families, along with volunteers, packed the building for their annual Veterans Day luncheon. The luncheon was on Nov. 11 inside the National Guard Armory in Hernando, and there was not an empty seat in the main hall. Beforehand was the Veteran’s...
Arctic air will continue to stream into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold rain and wintry mix (for some), now just clouds remain this morning. These will gradually clear by the afternoon and high temperatures will be well below average this weekend. TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in...
State Representative presents $500k investment in Memphis Youth Sports and Mentorship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesse State Representative presented a check for $500,000 to Youth Sports and Mentorship on Friday. Some of the kids to benefit from the donation were gathered at the Ed Rice Community Center Nov, 11. State Representative Antonio Parkinson says this donation from SchoolSeed is the first...
First Alert to wintry mix late Friday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix will be possible overnight as a weather system moves through the Mid-South. A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday morning, which will drop temperatures. Then, a low pressure system moves out of Texas late Friday night. This system will provide moisture that interacts with the cold air.
Digital Exclusive: Tax pro shares tax benefits for veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Veteran’s Day a tax pro is sharing some great tax benefits for veterans and their families. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about any recent changes that could benefit veterans.
The Grinch visits Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
Veterans Day events in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Happy Veterans Day! Today we celebrate veterans across the nation. St. Louis Catholic School on Shady Grove Road in Memphis is having a Veterans Day celebration called “Crazy About Our Country.”. This celebration is just one of several taking place across Shelby County to honor...
Here’s what’s inside the November issue of Memphis Magazine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The November issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside. From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Writer Sam Cicci about his review on the new Restaurant Iris. Check out...
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
Third man charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirms that Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on three charges on Nov. 10. Govan is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy...
3 injured after shooting in Sheffield
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting where three people were injured Saturday night on Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. MPD said three people were found and taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.
Assessment of Decision 2022 and what’s needed for Shelby County going forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County government has invested $6 million in new voting equipment this year, but more spending is needed to protect the ballots. The head of the Shelby County Election Commission said the new machines and software performed extremely well in their inaugural use during Tuesday’s Midterm Election.
Bartlett ceremony honors U.S. veterans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A ceremony held Friday morning in Bartlett honored veterans across the nation. The annual event recognized veterans with a presentation of colors, several speakers and a prayer. Throughout the ceremony veterans within different branches were asked to stand and received praise. The city’s mayor says recognizing...
Caregiver indicted, charged in TennCare fraud investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation into Medicaid fraud resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis caregiver. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Chanta Cox submitted overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients while she worked as a caregiver between December 2019 and February 2020. The timesheets showed...
