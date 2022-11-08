Video: On the Spot- Election 2022 info
Go out and Vote 518!
For related articles please visit : https://spotlightnews.com/category/news/election-spotlight/
Photos featured were provided by Spotlight News
Music by CapCut
Go out and Vote 518!
For related articles please visit : https://spotlightnews.com/category/news/election-spotlight/
Photos featured were provided by Spotlight News
Music by CapCut
The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.https://spotlightnews.com/
Comments / 0