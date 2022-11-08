ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breslin wins senate seat

ALBANY — Democrat Neil Breslin won the 46th District in the State Senate, defeating Republican challenger RIchard Amedure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The senior senator defeated his opponent by a […]
Sunmark presents 20K to charities

LATHAM — The Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation (Sunmark Foundation) today announced the recipients of the fourth annual ICU Awards. In celebration of International Credit Union Day (ICU Day), which is […]
Preston Xanthopoulos: MAGA lost huge

Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday, but #MAGA was, and MAGA lost huge. I know. That's an unpopular opinion with many of my Republican friends. But, if we want to win in the future, we must accept the reality, that Donald Trump and his movement were absolutely repudiated in the 2022 general election here in New Hampshire and in swing states and districts across the country.  ...
Preserve local journalism by holding Big Tech accountable

Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country, with newsrooms covering local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But the industry is facing an existential crisis because of the unyielding power of Big Tech platforms such as Google and Facebook. With not that much time left in this Congress, now is the time for the...
