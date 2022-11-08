Read full article on original website
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
America Has Had It Worse
You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
The Trump Apocalypse Has Not Been Canceled
The headline yesterday in the German newspaper Der Spiegel summarized the mood among America’s allies: “The Trump Apocalypse Has Been Canceled.” Clearly the midterm results were excellent news for European leaders who continue to need support from Washington. But they shouldn’t make the mistake of assuming that America has fully cast off Trumpism.
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book
CNN's Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump's false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
AOC tells MSNBC's Hayes 'White nationalism' threatens Americans with 'fascism,' return to 'apartheid'
During a Friday interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insisted White nationalists are threatening to plunge America into "fascism."
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BBC reporter created fake Alabama Trump supporter account to explain social media, politics
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring’s...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
Maggie Haberman: Conservative media ‘landscape’ has ‘shifted’ away from Trump
New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said on Tuesday she has noticed a changing trend in conservative media in recent months: a lack of appearances by former President Trump. “Jeanine Pirro is an old friend of his. Sean Hannity is an old friend of his. Will say I’ve notice he’s...
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Inside Lara Logan’s downfall from 60 Minutes correspondent to Newsmax ban after bizarre on-air rant
JOURNALIST Lara Logan has been banned from Newsmax after peddling a series of baseless conspiracy theories. It’s not the first time the former CBS reporter, 51, has caused outrage after bizarrely ranting about Satan and espousing false QAnon tropes. Logan, originally from Durban, South Africa, became a recognizable name...
"Too soon?": Don Jr. mocks brutal hammer attack with meme — "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume"
Donald Trump Jr. mocked the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul on social media by sharing a "Halloween costume" intended to represent the hammer-wielding intruder. Trump Jr. shared an image Sunday night showing a hammer lying on top of a pair of Hanes underwear with the comment: "Got...
Trump Keeps Musing About Journalists Being Raped in Prison — He’s Not Joking
Donald Trump ended his pre-midterm rally blitz in disgusting fashion, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “an animal,” championing the death penalty, and giddily imagining the prison rape of the journalist who reported on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “The leaking from the Supreme...
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’
The New York Post hit the former president with a blistering front page. The Wall Street Journal declared him to be the GOP's "biggest loser."
