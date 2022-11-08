ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE
The Atlantic

The Trump Apocalypse Has Not Been Canceled

The headline yesterday in the German newspaper Der Spiegel summarized the mood among America’s allies: “The Trump Apocalypse Has Been Canceled.” Clearly the midterm results were excellent news for European leaders who continue to need support from Washington. But they shouldn’t make the mistake of assuming that America has fully cast off Trumpism.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN's Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump's false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy