ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Inflation Impact: Unsecured Loans and Credit Card Spending Are on the Rise — What Are the Risks?

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHa8N_0j3DZ59c00

Following a slowdown in credit card spending and unsecured personal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, both are back on the rise in a big way. Bankcard balances in the U.S. hit a record high during the 2022 third quarter, according to a new report from TransUnion. Meanwhile, unsecured personal loans have seen record growth in both originations and balances.

See: The Ugly Side of Buy Now, Pay Later as Gen Z Falls Into Vicious Cycle of Debt
Explore: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

TransUnion’s Q3 2022 Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report , released on Nov. 8, found that credit card balances reached $866 billion during the third quarter, up 19% from the previous year. The gain was heavily driven by growth among Gen Z and millennial borrowers, whose balances grew by 72% and 32%, respectively.

Record growth in unsecured personal loans — those that are not backed by collateral — has been partly driven by significant increases in lending to below-prime risk tiers, TransUnion said in a press release. This increase, combined with a general deterioration in the financial health of subprime consumers due to soaring inflation, has led to a similar rise in delinquencies, which have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“Inflation is a factor in that it has probably played a part in the increased demand for personal loans during the first half of the year,” Salman Chand, vice president of consumer lending at TransUnion, told GOBankingRates in an email . But we have also seen very strong willingness/ability from lenders to originate more loans during the first half of the year. This is likely driven by increased availability of capital that lenders wanted or needed to deploy during that period.”

TransUnion found that consumers with access to personal loans rose to 22 million during Q3 2022 from 19.2 million the previous year. The average personal loan debt per borrower climbed to $10,749 from $9,387. The average credit card debt per borrower also shot up, from $4,857 during the 2021 third quarter to $5,474 during the 2022 third quarter.

Although unsecured personal loans provide a way for people to pay expenses when they are short on cash, they also carry risks. Interest rates are typically higher for unsecured loans vs. secured loans. In some cases, the interest rate is considerably higher, making them harder to pay off.

You don’t have to worry about losing your collateral with an unsecured loan. But as Experian noted on its website, the cascading effects of falling behind on your payments can do considerable damage to your credit and your finances.

Learn: Here’s What Happens to Your Credit Every Time You Make a Late Payment
Find: Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

If an unsecured loan goes into default, your credit score will take a big hit and the default might stay on your credit report for up to seven years, according to LendingTree. This can make it difficult to qualify for future loans. You might also face wage garnishments, lawsuits and liens against your property from your lender.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Inflation Impact: Unsecured Loans and Credit Card Spending Are on the Rise — What Are the Risks?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
212K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy